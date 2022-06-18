New Appointed Gun Violence Prevention CZAR Andre Mitchell Leads Man Up! Inc. 5K Walk Against Gun Violence This Weekend
A 5K Walk and Talk Against Gun Violence This Juneteenth Weekend
I am honored to lead this march and connect with as many fathers as possible. It takes a village to work together and combat gun violence in our cities.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York City’s Mayor Adams' newly appointed Gun Violence Prevention CZAR Andre “AT” Mitchell will lead a 5K walk and talk against gun violence this Juneteenth Weekend. The walk organized by Mitchell’s community-based organization Man Up! Inc. will take place today, Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 10:00 AM from the Barclay Center located at 620 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn, NY.
The 10th Annual Father's Day event by Man Up! Inc. includes a one-hour power walk and talk against gun violence plaguing our nation. The talk and walk, equivalent to a 5K, will start from the Barclay Center and conclude at the African Burial Grounds in lower Manhattan. Mitchell, the newly appointed Gun Violence Prevention Czar and Co-chair of Mayor Adam's Gun Violence Prevention Task Force, will bring together community leaders and organizers to lend their support and voice during today's critical event.
“This year's event is extraordinary for me because Father's Day and Juneteenth fall on the same Sunday. As a result, hundreds of fathers from all over the city will participate in this year's celebration. Furthermore, because of these holidays' significance, I am honored to lead this march and connect with as many fathers as possible. It takes a village to work together and combat gun violence in our cities. - Andre “AT” Mitchell, Founder, Man Up! Inc.
To learn more about Mitchell and Man Up! Inc.'s work, visit https://manupinc.org.
ABOUT MAN UP! INC.
Man Up! is made up of an amazing team of servant leaders. Together we have designed and delivered dozens of community-driven initiatives which have impacted tens of thousands of lives.
ABOUT ANDRE “AT” MITCHELL
Andre “AT” Mitchell has a 30-plus-year career in public service since being released from prison in 1991, including his work as chief of staff for New York City Councilman Charles Barron. Before founding MUI in 2004, Mitchell worked his way through the ranks in different capacities for various nonprofit organizations for more than 15 years. Today, he has been appointed by the New York City Mayor Adams as the nation’s first Anti-Gun Violence Prevention Czar.
NYC Mayor Adams taps Andre Mitchell as ‘gun violence czar’