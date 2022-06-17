Familiarization with the course of harvesting fruits, vegetables and melons in the production cooperative "Somonjon" of Dangara district

TAJIKISTAN, June 17 - On June 17, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, got familiar with the progress of harvesting fruits, vegetables and melons in the Somonjon production cooperative.

It should be noted that the Somonjon production cooperative is a multidisciplinary one, and farmers are engaged in the cultivation of vegetables, melons, grains, industrial crops and orchards and vineyards using abundant waters and fertile lands and with proper observance of agrotechnical rules.

In the Somonjon production cooperative, wheat was sown on 800 hectares, barley on 200 hectares, cotton on 170 hectares, vegetables and gourds on 200 hectares, corn on 40 hectares for fodder, carrots on 7 hectares, potato of "Tajikistan" variety on 20 hectares and per 1 ha - seed onions.

In the Somonjon production cooperative, orchards have been created on an area of more than 600 hectares, of which 230 hectares are apple trees, 142 hectares are almonds, 73 hectares are plums, 15 hectares are walnuts, 8 hectares are grapes, 7 hectares are peaches, 3 hectares are pears and 2 ha - cherries.

In order to fulfill the instructions of the leadership of the state and the Government of the country to obtain from 3 to 4 harvests from one plot and thus contribute to the implementation of one of the four strategic goals - ensuring food security, vegetables and melons, including watermelons, were sown in the aisles of gardens, where melons, tomatoes, cucumbers and legumes are growing well.

At present, the farm has a plentiful harvest of watermelons, and the finished products are transported by special trucks to the markets of cities and districts of the country.

The experience of farmers shows that the use of row spacing in gardens is an excellent opportunity to increase production, provide the domestic market with environmentally friendly domestic products and get more use from the land.

In the "Somonjon" production cooperative there is a modern experience in the efficient use of land. At present, using industry-specific equipment, the workers have organized the harvesting of a plentiful harvest of cereals, barley, various varieties of apples and black plums, and on the emptied lands they are re-sowing corn for fodder and sesame seeds.

Here, the head of state, Emomali Rahmon, visited the exhibition of agricultural products and labor achievements of farmers of the Somonjon production cooperative, where fresh vegetables, melons, grains, fruits and medicinal herbs are displayed, and called on workers to make greater use of natural opportunities and produce environmentally friendly domestic products.