Familiarization with the course of grain harvesting and re-sowing in "Sangali Gulmurod" farm of Dangara district

TAJIKISTAN, June 17 - On June 17, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, in Dangara district of Khatlon Province, reviewed the progress of grain harvesting and re-sowing in the "Sangali Gulmurod" farm.

The farm has about 32 hectares of land at its disposal, this year the workers have sowed grain, cotton, vegetables, melons and other types of agricultural crops.

The success of the farmers of the economy is based on the introduction of modern experience, high-quality tillage using equipment for the intended purpose, the choice of seeds adapted to the climate, top dressing and compliance with other requirements of agrotechnics of sowing and growing crops.

The area under grain in the farm is more than 10 hectares, and the workers taking the instructions and parting words of the Head of State as the basis for their activities in the direction of ensuring the efficient use of land and observing the agricultural practices of sowing and growing crops contribute to a high yield.

The total area for sowing grain in dekhkan and public farms of the Dangara district is more than 19 thousand hectares, at present, harvesting continues around the clock with the help of 43 grain harvesters.

Recalling the state of climate change and doubling the need for food in the world, the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, instructed farmers to ensure the efficient use of land and reserve food for the next two years.

After the grain harvest on the free lands of the Sangali Gulmurod farm, corn will be sown on an area of 12 hectares for fodder and strawberry seedlings.

In 2022, the farmers of Dangara district, according to the forecast, will re-sow crops on an area of 5557 hectares. As of June 16 of this year, the workers have already carried out re-sowing on an area of more than 1300 hectares, and at present, work in this direction is being carried out using all possibilities.