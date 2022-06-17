Commissioning of a workshop for dyeing fabrics and sewing, as well as the administrative building of "Fayzi Karim" LLC in Dangara district

TAJIKISTAN, June 17 - On June 17, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, in the village of Gargara, Dangara district, commissioned the second stage of the fabric dyeing and sewing workshop, as well as the administrative building of the "Fayzi Karim" Limited Liability Company.

The 2nd stage of the LLC was created by a local entrepreneur Saifiddin Faizalizoda in order to contribute to the constructive process of implementing one of the strategic goals of the republic - the accelerated industrialization of the country and as part of declaring 2022-2026 as the "Years of Industrial Development".

The newest cotton processing and production technologies imported from the People's Republic of China and Turkiye have been installed in the workshops of the enterprise, and production has been established in accordance with international standards.

The facility consists of two floors and three main production blocks.

The weaving workshop has 10 large circular looms, which are mainly used for the production of single-sided and double-sided yarn fabrics. The annual production capacity of the workshop is more than 36 tons and contributes to meeting the needs of fabric production.

Threads as raw materials are obtained from domestic enterprises - the textile complex CJSC "Juntai - Dangara Sin Silu Tekstil" and "Vahdattekstil" of the Yovon district.

The second workshop of the enterprise, the textile dyeing workshop, consists of an environmentally friendly dyeing machine and energy-saving equipment for dyeing threads.

The annual production of dyes for fabrics of various colors is more than 36 tons.

The final stage of the production line of the enterprise is tailoring, where 80 sewing machines and related equipment are installed.

The production capacity of the sewing workshop, depending on the order, is one thousand pieces of clothing per day.

Currently, 250 local residents are involved in the first and second phases of the project.

The company's product store is located on the ground floor.

"Fayzi Karim" Limited Liability Company has established close collaboration with companies from the Russian Federation, the Republic of Turkiye and the Republic of Uzbekistan in the field of promotion as well as training of specialists.

Recall that the first stage of the "Fayzi Karim" LLC for the production of various types of military and work uniforms for workers in various fields, as well as children's clothing was commissioned on May 23, 2019 by the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

It should be noted that today, within the framework of the working trip of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, two enterprises were put into operation in Dangara district - the State Unitary Enterprise "Charmi Dangara" of the Agency for the Provision of Special Property under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the shop for dyeing fabrics and sewing LLC "Fayzi Karim”, which made it possible to create 400 new jobs, which is one of the key goals of the Government's social policy.