Decentralised Investment Group To Host NFT NYC Event In Partnership With Gotham Magazine, NFT Miami and SLG
EINPresswire.com/ -- DIG (Decentralised Investment Group) is presenting a VIP ‘Cocktail Kickoff’ event to celebrate the beginning of NFT NYC in partnership with Gotham Magazine. The event will take place at Nebula Nightclub on June 19th from 8:00 pm-11:00 pm EST.
This exclusive party takes place right before the fourth annual NFT Industry event in New York City that will span from June 20th-23rd, and is colloquially known as ‘The Superbowl of NFTs.’
The Cocktail Kickoff event will be hosted at Nebula Nightclub, one of the most popular Manhattan event and nightlife clubs that is an impressive 10,000 square feet. Guests can expect to enjoy signature cocktails, sushi, speaker remarks, and a violinist before the high-energy after-party begins.
Aside from enjoying all of the festivities, guests of this event can also expect powerful networking opportunities throughout the cocktail party. High-yield clients, thought leaders, and key media are expected to come, connecting web3 brands and guests.
One of the hosts of the event, Decentralised Investment Group, is a company powering the future of Web3 with revolutionary companies in NFTs, gaming, and DeFi. Their projects have raised over $20 million in private capital, and their projects have cumulative returns of over 5,000%.
DIG will be presenting the event in partnership with Gotham Magazine, a premiere publication that chronicles the upscale New York City lifestyle. Through their sophisticated content, they reveal the best that the city has to offer and the best places to go for those looking for unforgettable experiences.
This collaboration between DIG and Gotham Magazine will combine the world of NFTs with the authentic New York City lifestyle, making it the perfect event to kick off NFT NYC.
Additionally, the event will be serviced by the highly acclaimed concierge company Status Luxury Group, who never fails to deliver unrivaled experiences for exclusive individuals. SLG will ensure that the esteemed guests will enjoy their time at the cocktail kickoff.
Nebula is located at 135 W 41st Street, New York CIty, and those lucky enough to be invited are in for an unforgettable night.
About Decentralised Investment Group (DIG)
Decentralised Investment Group (DIG) is a Dubai-based global conglomerate with offices in eight countries across the world and counting, DIG is in the business of building, developing and investing in pioneering blockchain products that foster the values of decentralisation, financial independence and individual liberty.
About MetaFans
MetaFans is a collection of 10,000 hand-drawn NFTs on ERC-721. Focused on empowering community fandom through the love for sports and events, MetaFans provides its holders with once-in-a-lifetime VIP experiences. MetaFans strives to grow community in cities around the country by working alongside charities like The Anthony Rizzo Foundation and Dan Marino Foundation.
About ViGallery by ViRSE
ViRSE presenting ViGallery. They are a world-class NFT gallery helping Artists and Entrepreneurs Buy, Sell, and Collect NFTs Seamlessly. They truly love and value the pieces that their artists create, and they look forward to connecting them to the right opportunities on the market.
About BCHLX Network
BCHLX Network expands public understanding, reliance, & trust of tokenized blockchain technology by establishing universal method to approximate the change value of data over time. Designed from 20+ years of GDPR, Fintech, & HIPAA Healthcare Network Architecture Experience, BCHLX is a whole new type of crypto technology. Using a SOC III disaggregate securitization practice, BCHLX is also the 1st escrow style blockchain to be tokenized at the item level by way of the HLX coin. BCHLX network promotes geo-friendly, carbon negative technology, that encourages a safe way to share resources & exchange ideas that is also good for our planet. To learn more, visit https://usehlx.com or download the BCHLX Wallet App available from the iOS & Google Play Stores!
About Miami NFT
With more than 4,000 attendees and 250 speakers, Miami NFT Week was a hugely successful three-day event in April 2022. Celebrating all things blockchain, NFTs, art, and culture. It was lauded as one of the most diverse crypto conferences in the world! City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez kicked it off and had notable speakers like Mark Cuban and Grant Cardone. The event is gearing up for April 2023!
About Status Luxury Group
Status Luxury Group is an invitation-only private club and community of like-minded individuals who share passion for the finest things and experiences that life has to offer. SLG provides bespoke travel, event and concierge services, up-to-the-minute insider news and exclusive access to the most discrete openings and high-end events. SLG has experience in organizing successful events for NFT NYC, Miami NFT, BTC Miami, Art Basel, Permissionless and more catering to the Web3 clientele as well as hundreds of events around the globe ranging from the most exclusive audience to the masses and everything in between. Some of our past and present clients and supporters are Jacob & Co, Abra, Pernod Ricard, LVMH, Panerai, Cartier, Radio Caca/USM and Louis XIII to name a few. SLG has been integrating the Web3 world and clientele with traditional brands to provide premium experiences and brand collaborations. Join us!
GOTHAM magazine is the premiere glossy publication chronicling the upscale New York City lifestyle. It features sophisticated, fashion-forward content providing a peek inside the exclusive world of high society and revealing the best the city has to offer. Covering fashion, philanthropy, arts, culture, real estate, cuisine, celebrity, entertainment, and beauty, GOTHAM magazine knows the pulse of Manhattan.
