Senate Bill 1276 Printer's Number 1789

PENNSYLVANIA, June 17 - school entity shall enroll the student if a parent or guardian

and the student elects to enroll no later than July 15, 2022.

(2) A student with a disability as defined in 22 Pa. Code §

14.101 who has reached eighteen (18), nineteen (19) or twenty

(20) years of age during the 2021-2022 school year or between

the end of the 2021-2022 school year and the beginning of the

2022-2023 school year and is enrolled for the 2021-2022 school

year is entitled to attend a school entity for an additional

school year upon reaching twenty-one (21) years of age and the

school entity shall enroll the student if a parent or guardian

and the student elects to enroll no later than July 15, 2022.

(3) The Department of Education shall develop a standard

election form for a parent or guardian to elect to enroll the

student and the form shall be made available on the department's

publicly accessible Internet website.

* * *

(c.1) Notwithstanding any other provision of law to the

contrary, the following shall apply to a student enrolled in a

school entity under subsection (b.1):

(1) The school entity shall implement the student's most

recent IEP.

(2) The student's attendance shall be included in the school

entity's average daily membership.

(3) The school entity shall provide extended school year

services during the summer after the 2021-2022 school year in

accordance with the student's most recent IEP.

(4) The school entity shall take all steps necessary to

comply with the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act

(Public Law 91-230, 20 U.S.C. § 1400 et seq.) and 22 Pa. Code

Ch. 14 (relating to special education services and programs).

20220SB1276PN1789 - 2 -

