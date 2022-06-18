Royalton Barracks / Animal cruelty

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B2001912

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Jordan & Trooper Stacia Geno

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 6/17/22, 1000 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Monarch Hill Rd., Tunbridge

VIOLATIONS: Cruelty to Animals, Shelter of Animals

ACCUSED: Debra Densmore

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/17/22 at approximately 1000 hours a warrant was executed at a residence on Monarch Hill Rd. in the Town of Tunbridge. The warrant was granted after the Vermont State Police received an email from the United States Humane Society. Someone who volunteered at the Hoofbeats and Dreams horse rescue barn made a complaint to the humane society who then notified State Police. Upon further investigation, it was determined the animals on the property were not being housed or cared for properly. During the execution of the warrant, 13 horses, one mini mule, one llama and six dogs were seized on the two-acer property. With the assistance of the Dorset Equine Rescue, Owner of the Hooved Animal Sanctuary, Agency of Agriculture, local large animal veterinarian and other community members, the animals were removed from the property and will wait to find their forever home.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/7/22, 0800 hours

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.