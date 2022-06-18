**UPDATE** St. Johnsbury Barracks / Fatal Crash
VEHICLE #1 2015 Ford Explorer
OPERATOR: Amber Thomasmossey
AGE: 37
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. AlbansThe cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Subject: St. Johnsbury Barracks / Fatal Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A4004329
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 06/17/2022 @ approximately 0128 hours
STREET: VT Route 15
TOWN: Walden
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Sawmill Road
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR:
AGE:
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor front end damage
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH: At the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a 911 call from a vehicle's OnStar system notifying of a crash on VT Route 15, in Walden. Upon the arrival of rescue and VSP, a 2015 black Ford Explorer was rolled over in an embankment, crashed into a tree. The operator was unresponsive and later pronounced deceased at the scene. The identity of the operator is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.