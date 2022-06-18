Submit Release
News Search

There were 789 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,199 in the last 365 days.

**UPDATE** St. Johnsbury Barracks / Fatal Crash

VEHICLE #1  2015 Ford Explorer

OPERATOR:  Amber Thomasmossey

AGE:  37

SEAT BELT? Y 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 


From: Plympton, Elisabeth
Sent: Friday, June 17, 2022 5:07 AM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: St. Johnsbury Barracks / Fatal Crash

 

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH 

 

CASE#:  22A4004329                                    

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton 

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury                                     

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111 

 

DATE/TIME: 06/17/2022 @ approximately 0128 hours 

STREET: VT Route 15 

TOWN: Walden 

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Sawmill Road 

WEATHER: Cloudy           

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry 

 

VEHICLE #1  

OPERATOR:   

AGE:   

SEAT BELT? Y 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015 

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford 

VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:  Minor front end damage 

INJURIES: Fatal 

HOSPITAL: N/A 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: At the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a 911 call from a vehicle's OnStar system notifying of a crash on VT Route 15, in Walden. Upon the arrival of rescue and VSP, a 2015 black Ford Explorer was rolled over in an embankment, crashed into a tree. The operator was unresponsive and later pronounced deceased at the scene. The identity of the operator is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. 

 

The cause of the crash is under investigation.  

 

 


You just read:

**UPDATE** St. Johnsbury Barracks / Fatal Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.