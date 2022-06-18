UPDATE** St. Johnsbury Barracks / Fatal Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A4004329

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 06/17/2022 @ approximately 0128 hours

STREET: VT Route 15

TOWN: Walden

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Sawmill Road

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR:

AGE:

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor front end damage

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH: At the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a 911 call from a vehicle's OnStar system notifying of a crash on VT Route 15, in Walden. Upon the arrival of rescue and VSP, a 2015 black Ford Explorer was rolled over in an embankment, crashed into a tree. The operator was unresponsive and later pronounced deceased at the scene. The identity of the operator is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.