Submit Release
News Search

There were 789 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,199 in the last 365 days.

Read more about GBI Makes Arrests in Atkinson County Armed Robbery Investigation

Pearson, GA (June 17, 2022) – The GBI has arrested and charged Ashton Hamilton, 18, of Pearson, GA, with Armed Robbery and Mica’enya Jordan, 19, of Douglas, GA, with Criminal Attempt to Commit Armed Robbery. Roderick Hillman, 17, of Douglas, GA, was also charged with Armed Robbery and is wanted. On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, the Pearson Police Department requested the GBI investigate numerous armed robberies that had occurred over the course of at least a month.

Preliminary information indicates that Hamilton, Jordan, Hillman, and others committed armed robberies of multiple Hispanic individuals. Hamilton and Jordan are currently booked at the Coffee County Jail. As the investigation continues, more arrests are expected.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Roderick Hillman or about this case is encouraged to contact the Pearson Police Department at (912) 422-7411 or the GBI Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

You just read:

Read more about GBI Makes Arrests in Atkinson County Armed Robbery Investigation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.