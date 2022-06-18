Read more about GBI Makes Arrests in Atkinson County Armed Robbery Investigation

Pearson, GA (June 17, 2022) – The GBI has arrested and charged Ashton Hamilton, 18, of Pearson, GA, with Armed Robbery and Mica’enya Jordan, 19, of Douglas, GA, with Criminal Attempt to Commit Armed Robbery. Roderick Hillman, 17, of Douglas, GA, was also charged with Armed Robbery and is wanted. On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, the Pearson Police Department requested the GBI investigate numerous armed robberies that had occurred over the course of at least a month.

Preliminary information indicates that Hamilton, Jordan, Hillman, and others committed armed robberies of multiple Hispanic individuals. Hamilton and Jordan are currently booked at the Coffee County Jail. As the investigation continues, more arrests are expected.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Roderick Hillman or about this case is encouraged to contact the Pearson Police Department at (912) 422-7411 or the GBI Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.