Council President Albornoz to Hold Media Availability on June 21 at 8:15 a.m. to Discuss Upcoming Legislation and Council Matters

MARYLAND, June 18 - For Immediate Release: Friday, June 17, 2022

On Tuesday, June 21 at 8:15 a.m., Council President Gabe Albornoz will hold a media availability to discuss various Council matters, including an update on the Thrive Montgomery 2050 Plan and Bill 20-22, Office of Food Systems Resilience, which he will introduce on behalf of the County Executive during Tuesday’s Council meeting.

Montgomery County Health and Human Services Public Health Emergency Preparedness Manager Sean O’Donnell will join the media availability to provide a public health update.

The media availability will be held via Zoom and is for credentialed members of the media. The public can watch on the Council’s Facebook page (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil).

Members of the media must RSVP before 7 a.m. on June 21 to Lucia Jimenez at Lucia.Jimenez@montgomerycountymd.gov to receive the Zoom login information.

For more information contact: Lucia Jimenez, public information officer, at Lucia.Jimenez@montgomerycountymd.gov or 240-777-7832 or Lillian Cruz, deputy chief of staff, Office of Council President Albornoz at Lillian.Cruz@montgomerycountymd.gov or 240-777-7801.

# # #