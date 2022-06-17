Submit Release
Consolidated Data Collection (CDC) collections for Interim Program Schools (Rule 18) now in Audit

AUDIT OPEN:  June 16 – AUDIT CLOSE DATE:  June 30  

If you have already Submitted and Approved your CDC collections for the 2021-2022 school year, thank you. If you have not, this serves as a reminder these collections were due June 15 and are now in Audit.  

ESU/District/System/School Information Report 

The ESU/District/System/School Information Report is used to collect general information relating to a Rule 18 Interim Program School, including name, address, website, phone and any changes in status, including school closure. 
For more information, contact naomi.kohles@nebraska.gov  

Substitute Teachers 

Collects all substitute teachers by name, their NDE Staff ID, and the number of days taught. See Rule 21 for details: 92 NAC 21-005.23 & 92 NAC 21-005.24.
For more information, contact the NDE Service Desk at ADVISERHelp@nebraskacloud.org 

