Media Advisory: Funeral for Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard

June 17, 2022

Date: Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Location: Emmanuel Wesleyan Church, 217 Beaglin Park Drive, Salisbury, MD 21804.

Media Parking/Staging: Media parking and staging area will be on the north side of the parking lot near Beaglin Park Drive to the west of Dallas Drive. The entrance for media vans/trucks/cars into the parking lot will be off Dallas Drive. Please identify yourself to the law enforcement personnel and you will be directed to the designated area. Three digital media outlets have been selected by the family to present the event to the community. Those outlets have been notified. Other outlets will be provided ample space to set up and provide coverage to the community.

Timeline: Wicomico County Sheriff Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard will be escorted from the Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, West Road in Salisbury, Maryland to Emmanuel Wesleyan Church starting at 8:15 a.m. and will travel the following route where there will be temporary road closures:

West Road to W. Naylor Mill Road

Right onto W. Naylor Mill Road crossing over MD Route 50 Bypass

Motorcade will pass the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Department

Cross MD Route 13 onto E. Naylor Mill Road

Right on Zion Road

Left on Beaglin Park Drive

Estimated arrival at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church by 8:45 a.m.

Public viewing of Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard will be from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Attendees are asked if they are experiencing the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 to please refrain from attending the ceremony.

Service will begin around 12:30 p.m. and is expected to last approximately one hour. The Emmanuel Wesleyan Church will provide a livestream of the service accessible by visiting YouTube, www.youtube.com/ewc. Several news media outlets will also carry the ceremony on WBOC, WRDE and FOX 45 (Baltimore).

Road Closures:

Beaglin Park Drive between Old Ocean City Road (Route 346) and Ocean Gateway (US Route 50 Business) will be closed starting at 4:00 a.m.

Westbound U.S. Route 50 between Route 589 and Friendship Road in Berlin will be closed starting at 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., pending the length of the processional motorcade. Follow @MDSP on Twitter and visit https://chart.maryland.gov/ for traffic updates.

There will be electronic sign boards on Old Ocean City Road and Ocean Gateway alerting the general public of the funeral. Troopers, deputies, and police officers will be at various intersections directing traffic into the venue.

At the conclusion of the funeral, there will be an escort of Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard to Sunset Cemetery in Berlin, Worcester County Maryland. The motorcade will travel the following route where there will be temporary road closures:

Left onto Beaglin Park Drive

Left onto MD Route 50 Business

Travel EB on MD Route 50 crossing from Wicomico County into Worcester County

Left onto Seahawk Road (Berlin)

Right onto Grays Corner Road

Right into Sunset Cemetery

The interment will be open to the public. Parking will be limited at the cemetery.

Media: Please RSVP to the Office of Media Communications by emailing msp.media@maryland.gov or by calling 410-653-4236.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov