Milling and Asphalt Paving to Begin Southeast of Fort Pierre on S.D. Highway 1806

For Immediate Release: Friday, June 17, 2022

Contact: Dean VanDeWiele, 605-773-5294

FORT PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that paving work will begin Tuesday, June 21, 2022, on an asphalt resurfacing project on S.D. Highway 1806 approximately 18 miles southeast of Fort Pierre between mile markers 150 and 164.

Work on the project will include cold milling three quarters of an inch to correct profile of the road and then paving with class Q3 asphalt concrete. The cold milling will begin approximately Tuesday, June 21, 2022, with the asphalt blade laid material being placed on Thursday, June 23, 2022. The contractor will begin asphalt paving approximately Monday, June 27, 2022, weather permitting.

During both operations (cold milling and asphalt paving), traffic will be carried through the work zones with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. Motorists can expect up to 15-minute delays during these times. The contractor anticipates completing the paving in mid-August and having the project completed by Aug. 26, 2022.

