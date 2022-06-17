Real Estate Experts Share Their Advice on the New Podcast

Top Broker Courtney Poulos host of Under All is the Land Podcast

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Courtney Poulos has earned a reputation in the LA market by making deals happen in a tough selling time. Her methods have been showcased on multiple TV shows including FYI’s “My City’s Just Not That into Me” as a host. Due to demand from her fans – she teamed up with two fellow agents and launched Under All is the Land podcast.Joining Poulos are her cohosts and fellow brokers, Silke Fernald and Dominique Madden , Poulos invites guests on the podcast and with delightful banter, they tackle important topics like exploring California bill proposing a 25 percent tax increase. These three top brokers not only have the knowledge but the know-how to keep the podcast interesting and understandable to listeners who may not have a broad sense of real estate but are considering entering the business.“People watch flipping home shows and think that they can do this but don’t know how to start, nor do they have expertise that they need regarding real estate investments. Our podcast is designed to help those who have working knowledge, as well as novices,” said Poulos DRE #01882678 broker and owner of ACME Real Estate.After appearing in several local and national tv shows sharing her advice Poulos found people were seeking her knowledge on an ongoing basis. “I really enjoy learning more about our industry and discussing with those I trust, and it just became a natural for the three of us to launch this podcast, she added. Whether you’re in real estate, looking to become a sales agent or broker, or simply love to peek behind the curtain, this is your moment to learn the industry from a female point of view.Poulos is also the host of a TV show called “The American Dream” that plays on the American Dream Network. “The American Dream” highlights the lifestyle and real estate in cities across America.Poulos is the founder of ACME Real Estate and is one of the most in-demand Realtorsin the country. She is a member of the Forbes Real Estate Council and has been featured on Bravo’s “Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles.” Poulos’s main goal is to empower women to achieve financial independence through real estate and hopes that her new podcast, “Under All is The Land,” will encourage women to achieve just that.You can listen to “Under All is the Land” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, IHeart Radio, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, and anywhere else you listen to podcasts. Click the link to listen to “Under All is The Land” now https://audioboom.com/channels/5078147 . To learn more about the podcast and ACME Real Estate visit https://acme-re.com/ . Subscribe to the show at www.youtube.com/acmerealestate CONTACTS:Courtney Poulos, Broker/Owner: ACME | @courtneyinlalaSilke Fernald, Broker Associate: ACME | @desperatelyseekingsilkeDominique Madden, Broker Associate: ACME | @theethicalagent

