Governor Abbott Appoints Lee To 256th Judicial District Court

TEXAS, June 17 - June 17, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Michael “Mike” Lee to the 256th Judicial District Court in Dallas County for a term set to expire on December 31, 2022, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Michael “Mike” Lee of Dallas is an attorney in private practice and former Judge of the 95th Judicial District Court in Dallas. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, the Texas Bar College, and the Dallas Bar Association, and a member and former president of Texas Lawyers Concerned for Lawyers and of Dallas Lawyers Concerned for Lawyers. He is a trustee of the Sheeran Crowley Memorial Trust and a volunteer for the Texas Lawyers Assistance Program. Additionally, he is the former chair and board member of Holy Trinity Catholic School, and has served in various board and council positions for Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Lee received a Bachelor of Arts in Politics from the University of Dallas and a Juris Doctor degree from The University of Texas School of Law.