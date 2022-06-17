Submit Release
WYDOT, contractor to begin signalization project in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Advanced Electrical Contracting, Inc. are scheduled to begin a signalization project at the intersection of Wyoming Highway 219/Yellowstone Road and Wyoming Highway 212/Four Mile Road on Monday, weather permitting.

The project includes installing traffic signals and restriping the intersection.

Delays at the intersection are expected to be minor because most work is off-roadway. Drivers are encouraged to slow down through the intersection and watch for workers close to the road. When crews are striping, watch for wet paint and slow-moving equipment.

In any work zone, motorists are asked to buckle up and avoid driving distracted.

This project is expected to be complete before spring 2023. All project timelines are subject to material availability and weather conditions.

-30-

