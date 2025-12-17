WYDOT to implement “blank-out” left turn signs on 3rd St in Laramie

Laramie, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation would like to inform the public about upcoming changes to traffic patterns in downtown Laramie.

Beginning Monday, Dec. 22, WYDOT will implement “blank-out” left turn signs at several intersections along 3rd St that were installed during the 3rd St project. When the sign is on, drivers will not be allowed to turn left in that direction. These improvements originated from a traffic study years ago that recommended restricting some left-turn movements during peak traffic times. The purpose of a blank-out left turn sign is to help reduce congestion and prevent rear-end and angle crashes.

Why haven’t these signs been on yet? Since the original study was performed, traffic volumes and patterns have changed enough that new counts needed to be taken. Numerous construction projects in recent years made it difficult to get accurate counts until the 3rd St project was finished. Based on this current data, the busiest times for traffic congestion occur in the mid-afternoon and early evening hours. Drivers can expect the blank-out signs to come on during those times.

WYDOT traffic engineers will continue to monitor traffic patterns and will adjust the timing of the signs. The new signs are located at the following intersections: 3rd and Grand (Northbound), 3rd and Ivinson (Northbound), and 3rd and University (Southbound).