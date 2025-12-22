Transportation Commission awards eight highway contracts in December

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – At its December regular business meeting, the Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded eight contracts valued at approximately $60 million for Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects.

The Commission awarded a bid valued at approximately $42.9 million to Utah-based W.W. Clyde & Co. for combined reconstruction on one bridge and five overhead sign structures, bridge replacement on two structures, replacement of water and sewer mains and enhancements. The projects involve placing concrete pavement, installing median barrier, placing road base, installing shoulder barrier, applying pavement markings, erecting structural steel, placing MSE wall, excavating, replacing overhead sign structures, removing concrete pavement, placing structural concrete, and installing traffic signal system on Interstate 25 at the Casper Marginal section (McKinley - Yellowstone) beginning at mile marker 187.99 and spanning approximately 2.0 miles in Natrona County. The contract completion date is June 30, 2028.

The Commission awarded a bid valued at approximately $10.5 million to Worland-based McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co. for a combined mill and overlay project with isolated areas of reconstruction. The project involves placing asphalt pavement, placing road base, installing box beam guardrail, installing MGS guardrail, excavating, applying chip seal, milling plant mix, placing geotextile, installing fence, and installing plant mix curb on US Highway 16 for approximately 15.20 miles at various locations between Buffalo and Ten Sleep in Johnson County. The contract completion date is Sept. 30, 2027.

The Commission awarded a bid valued at approximately $2.3 million to Cheyenne-based Reiman Corp. for the installation of a pedestrian underpass. This project involves placing precast box culverts, excavating, installing storm sewer components, installing precast walls, placing concrete bike path, and placing road base on US Highway 287 bypass at mm 1.87 (Higley Blvd) in the City of Rawlins in Carbon County. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2026.

The Commission awarded a bid valued at approximately 1.8 million to Montana-based RoamMT LLC for a bridge replacement project involving installing temporary shoring, placing structural concrete, erecting structural steel, removing one steel bridge, laying asphalt pavement, machine placing riprap, excavating, installing box beam guardrail, installing reinforcing steel, and placing road base on County Road 78 (Barnum Road) at mm 10.205 at the bridge over Middle Fork Powder River in Johnson County. The contract completion date is Oct. 31. 2026.

The Commission awarded a bid valued at approximately $995,000 to Casper-based Modern Electric Co. for electrical and Americans with Disabilities Act upgrades involving installation of traffic signal system, placing concrete sidewalk, removing traffic signal system, placing curb and gutter, drilling shaft foundations, and applying pavement markings on approximately 0.10 mile on US Highway 26/89/191 (Broadway Ave.) beginning at mm 154.28 in the Town of Jackson from Jackson Street to Millward Street in Teton County. The contract completion date is Dec. 31, 2026.

The Commission awarded a bid valued at approximately $706,900 to Reiman Corp. for bridge rehabilitation on two structures. The project involves application of bridge deck overlay, repairing bridge deck, and placing structural concrete on I-25 at mm 8.44 just south of Cheyenne in Laramie County. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2026.

All the above projects are funded primarily with federal dollars.

Funded primarily with state dollars, the Commission awarded a bid valued at approximately $691,900 to Rock Springs-based Mountain Works for a Stockpiling and screening project involving stockpiling chip seal aggregate, and screening existing aggregate stockpiles at various locations in Fremont and Park Counties. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2026.

Also funded primarily with state dollars, the Commission awarded a bid valued at approximately $113,000 to Reiman Corp. for bridge rehabilitation on one structure, involving timber bent cap replacement and excavation on Wyoming Highway 211/Horse Creek Road between Cheyenne and Horse Creek at mm 17.29 in Laramie County. The contract completion date is March 31, 2026.

Almost all WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bid.