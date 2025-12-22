WYDOT to lower speed limit on U.S. Highway 14 east of Sheridan

SHERIDAN, WYO. – The results of a recent Wyoming Department of Transportation speed study have determined the speed limit on U.S. Highway 14 east of Sheridan should be reduced between mile markers 1.50 and 1.97.

WYDOT will be making changes to the posted speed limit between mile markers 1.5 and 1.97 the week of December 23, 2025. The speed limit will be adjusted to 55 mph in both the eastbound and westbound directions to accommodate the concerns of the increased traffic and development, sight distance concerns, and safety.

The speed study request stemmed from concerns from residents in Sheridan County centered around the continued development of the Freedom Ranch subdivision and the increased traffic in this urban fringe area. There were concerns that the current speed limit of 70 mph in the area surrounding East Ridge Road is creating a safety issue. The study results confirmed these concerns.

Freedom Ranch Subdivision, located in the northwest corner of US 14 and East Ridge Road, has recently been platted for 20 residential homes. Currently, approximately half of those homes are complete.

WYDOT has a project programmed for Fiscal Year 2027 that includes an extension of the turn lane at RM 1.30 to just past East Ridge Road at RM 1.72. The end of the turn lane taper will be at approximately RM 1.90.

Additionally, Sheridan County, in partnership with WYDOT, will be paving and improving the alignment of East Ridge Road in 2026. It is expected that these improvements will increase the traffic volumes on East Ridge Road. The remainder of the Freedom Ranch Subdivision homes are in the process of being built.

WYDOT reminds motorists to always obey posted speed limit signs as they are in place for your safety.