Maine DOE Update – June 17, 2022

Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin released a special video message to thank and celebrate educators and school leaders as they wrap up another school year. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) has welcomed nine new summer interns this year, who began their work on May 31st. The interns were selected for positions in the Maine DOE by the University of Maine’s Margaret Chase Smith Policy Institute’s Maine Government Summer Internship Program. | More

Juneteenth is the oldest nationally-celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States, honoring African American freedom and highlighting education and achievement. Last year, Congress passed a bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is happy to share the following news from the White House regarding the Affordable Connectivity Program. | More

The Maine Department of Education is currently recruiting elementary (5th grade) educators and alternate participants (grades 8 and 3rd year of high school) to participate in an upcoming standard setting for the state’s science assessment, Maine (MEA) Science.| More

Have you seen the June 13th MTSS Monday Minute? This week’s M&M features one school district’s approach to improving graduation rates through their MTSS. | More

Maine DOE team member Jennifer Gleason is being highlighted as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Campaign. Learn a little more about Jennifer. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

Reregistration for the Maine Department of Education’s 2022 Maine Educator Summit! This summit provides all Maine educators and school staff with opportunities for professional learning, peer networking, and resource materials to further support students impacted by the COVID-19 global pandemic. | More

The Maine Department of Education’s ESEA Federal Programs Team is seeking an energetic and experienced individual to serve in the role as a Continuous School Improvement Leader. | More

The Maine Department of Education is seeking educational experts to join the Office of Innovation team as MOOSE (Maine Online Opportunities for Sustained Education) Team Leaders. These full-time, fully remote positions will provide leadership in the creation of PK-12, project-based learning progressions for the MOOSE platform. All learning progression topics and the individual modules are highly interdisciplinary. | More

View current Maine Department of Education employment opportunities here