CANADIAN ORGANIZATION CALLS ON OTHER ACTORS TO JOIN A GLOBAL FIGHT
The Kigali Declaration will mobilize global actors to end neglected tropical diseases (image courtesy: 100% Committed/Uniting to Combat NTDs).
Canadian global health organization, Effect Hope, calls on others to take action against diseases that devastate 1.7 billion worldwide
Canadian organizations and our government can demonstrate tremendous leadership by endorsing the Declaration. Canada has long been a leader and champion for global health equity, justice, and poverty”MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian Global Health Organization, Effect Hope, is asking other Canadian non-government and non-profit organizations and the Government of Canada to take action against neglected tropical diseases, a group of 20 diseases that impact 1.7 billion people globally.
Effect Hope is inviting these groups to endorse the Kigali Declaration on Neglected Tropical Diseases. This declaration is a global political declaration that aims to activate political will and garner commitments to achieve the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 3 target on neglected tropical diseases and to achieve the goals outlined in the World Health Organization’s 2030 Neglected Tropical Diseases Roadmap.
“Canadian organizations and our government can demonstrate tremendous leadership by endorsing the Kigali Declaration,” explained Kim Evans, CEO of Effect Hope. “Canada has long been a leader and champion for global health equity, justice, and poverty. Without addressing the crisis of neglected tropical diseases, we will never live in a truly equitable world. These diseases of poverty and injustice affect 1 in 5 people,” she added.
The Kigali Declaration makes a bold call for the world to come together to end neglected tropical diseases. These diseases are a consequence and cause of poverty. They thrive where access to clean water, sanitation and healthcare are limited. Neglected tropical diseases disable, disfigure, and sometimes kill.
Effect Hope has now signed the Declaration along with the Canadian Network for Neglected Tropical Diseases. “It is increasingly clear that Canadians care about justice and equity. Neglected tropical diseases entrench families in a generational cycle of poverty. There is no justice in this. We have the tools to address many of these diseases. We just need political will and collective action,” said Alison Krentel, PhD, Chair of Canadian Network for Neglected Tropical Diseases, “Endorsing the Kigali Declaration and taking a stand against neglected tropical diseases now is an opportunity Canada and Canadian organizations working for global justice and equality should not waste,” she explained.
This is not the first declaration on neglected tropical diseases. In 2012, the London Declaration galvanized global action to achieve some of the targets set in the World Health Organization’s first Neglected Tropical Diseases Roadmap. Thanks to that action, forty-three countries have eliminated at least one neglected tropical disease, 600 million people no longer require treatment for neglected tropical diseases, and two diseases, sleeping sickness and Guinea worm disease are at an all-time low. The Government of Canada did not sign that declaration.
The global community will be celebrating the endorsements at the Kigali Summit on Malaria and Neglected Tropical Diseases on June 23, held alongside the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting hosted by the Government of Rwanda on June 20-26, 2022.
Effect Hope is one of Canada’s oldest global health organizations and one of the country’s only organizations that is one hundred percent committed to supporting people affected by neglected tropical diseases like leprosy.
Kim Evans signs the Kigali Declaration.