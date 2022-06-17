Submit Release
MTSS Monday Minute – Graduation Rates and MTSS – Is Now Available!

Have you seen the June 13th MTSS Monday Minute? This week’s M&M features one school district’s approach to improving graduation rates through their MTSS.

Also, there is still time to register for one of this summer’s book club gatherings.  Books for the Effective Universal Instruction book club have begun to be mailed.  Currently there are still 1 free book available for the Effective Universal Instruction text, and 11 The Knowledge Gap books.  Click this link for more information about the book club opportunity.

*In the M&M video, 3 free books are referenced as being available for Effective Universal Instruction, but 2 have since been accounted for. All educators who have read, or would like to learn more about Effective Universal Instruction by Kim Gibbons and colleagues are welcome to join!

For further information, reach out to Andrea Logan, Maine DOE Multi-tiered Systems of Support Specialist at andrea.logan@maine.gov.

