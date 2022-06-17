Montgomery Parks’ Summer Guide and Summer of Peace Events will be the Focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery” Tomorrow at 2 p.m. on Radio America

MARYLAND, June 17 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, June 16, 2022

The 2022 elections will also be discussed in this week’s edition

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 16, 2022—The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Michelle Ramirez, public outreach specialist at Montgomery Parks; Luis Cardona, positive youth development administrator at Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS); Gilberto Zelaya, community engagement and public information officer at Montgomery County Board of Elections. The show will air tomorrow at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM).

Summer is just around the corner and Montgomery Parks has a variety of activities planned for all Montgomery County residents. Some activities for residents include summer camp programs, parks playhouse, salsa in the park, movie nights, fun runs, beer gardens and so much more. Michelle Ramirez who is the public outreach administrator at Montgomery Park will provide details about all the fun events happening throughout the County. Moreover, she will discuss the process of soliciting permits, rentals or request for those considering hosting their next event or sport league at Montgomery Parks while enjoying a wide array of recreational facilities.

Furthermore, the Department of Health and Human Services’ Street Outreach Network is hosting the 2022 Summer of Peace which consists of a series of pop-up events throughout the County. These events focus on crime prevention activities for young people. Luis Cardona, who is the positive youth development administrator, will provide all the details regarding the dates, times and locations which include Wheaton, Germantown, Gaithersburg and White Oak. There will be music, food, giveaways and entertainment.

Lastly, as we approach the 2022 primary and general elections, the Montgomery County Board of Elections continues to recruit bilingual election judges from all political affiliations. Gilberto Zelaya, community engagement and public information officer, will discuss the qualifications and requirements for those interested in taking part in this civic event. Moreover, Zelaya will provide all the details on the approved early voting centers and will explain who can vote in person during early voting which begins July 7 and runs through July 14. Early voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

