Montgomery County Council to Hold Public Hearings on June 21, 2022

MARYLAND, June 17 - For Immediate Release: Friday, June 17, 2022

The County Council will hold public hearings to receive testimony on new items introduced to the Council as follows:

Expedited Bill 9-22, Property Tax Credit - Elderly Individuals and Retired Military Services Members - Amendments, would extend the duration of property tax credit for elderly individuals and retired military services members from five years to seven years and generally amend the law regarding property tax credits. Expedited Bill 15-22, Special Capital Improvements Project Legislation Authorization: Kennedy Shriver Aquatic Center Building Envelope Improvement (P721503), would authorize the planning, design and construction of the Kennedy Shriver Aquatic Center Building Envelope Improvement (P721503) project in the North Bethesda - Garrett Park area. Expedited Bill 16-22, Special Capital Improvements Project - 6th District Police Station (P470301), would authorize the planning, design and construction of the 6th District Police Station (P470301) project in the Gaithersburg area.

A full list of upcoming public hearings is available at https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/calendar.html.

Additional documents are available at www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council.

Residents have the opportunity to testify remotely for public hearings or provide in-person testimony at the Council Office Building in Rockville for many public hearings.

Residents can register to speak in person or virtually at a public hearing, provide written testimony, prerecorded audio or video testimony using the online form at https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/COUNCIL/PHSignUp.html; or sent by mail to County Council, 100 Maryland Ave., Rockville, MD 20850; or residents may sign up to testify remotely by phone (call 240-777-7803 for information). To express an opinion call 240-777-7900.

The Council is recommending that residents, who choose to attend in-person Council meetings, get fully vaccinated to protect themselves and others against Covid-19. If this is not possible, virtual participation is encouraged.

Residents who would like to call in or testify at a Council public hearing need to preregister on the Council's web page at https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/calendar.html. Once the public hearing sign up request form is submitted and the public hearing list is created, individuals will receive separate confirmation notifications that include the appropriate link to use or phone number to call for the public hearing.

Comments and suggestions are welcome online at http://tinyurl.com/zrbwh5v or by sending regular mail to County Council, 100 Maryland Ave., Rockville, MD 20850. For information or to express an opinion call 240-777-7900. Councilmembers continue to hold meetings in their offices by appointment.

The meeting will be televised live by County Cable Montgomery (CCM) on Xfinity channels 6 and 996, RCN channels 6 and 1056; and FiOS channel 30. Also available live via streaming through the Council website at http://tinyurl.com/z9982v8, Facebook Live (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil or @ConcejodelCondadodeMontgomery), or YouTube (@MoCoCouncilMD).

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. The current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review can be viewed at: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/COUNCIL/ondemand/index.html.