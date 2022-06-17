Submit Release
Marion Road Reopens on 41st Street DDI Construction Project in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release:  Friday, June 17, 2022

Contact:  Kirk Henderson, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that Marion Road between 41st Street and 44th Street is now reopened. Marion Road was previously closed to install and replace underground utilities as part of the 41st Street Diverging Diamond Intersection (DDI) construction project.

Improvements to the roadway include:

  • New water main, sanitary sewer line and storm drainage and inlet improvements
  • Grading and new pavement
  • Curb and gutter installation
  • Driveway apron improvements at local businesses 

Construction work continues on the 41st Street DDI project with pavement beginning on the eastbound lanes from west to east on 41st Street.

For further information about this construction project, please visit https://siouxfalls.org/41st-ddi.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

