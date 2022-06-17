Milling and Asphalt Paving Begins on U.S. Highway 212 from La Plant to U.S. Highway 83

For Immediate Release: Friday, June 17, 2022

Contact: Dean VanDeWiele, Pierre Area Engineer, 605-773-5294

LAPLANT, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that paving work will begin Tuesday, June 21, 2022, on an asphalt resurfacing project on U.S. Highway 212 from one mile east of La Plant to U.S. Highway 83; mile markers 188 to 219.

Work on the project will include cold milling one inch to correct profile of the road and then paving with class Q3R asphalt concrete. The cold milling will begin approximately Tuesday, June 21, 2022, with the start of asphalt blade laid material being placed on Monday, June 27, 2022. The contractor will begin asphalt paving approximately Tuesday, July 5, 2022, weather permitting.

During both operations (cold milling and asphalt paving) traffic will be carried through the work zones with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. Motorists can expect up to 15 minute delays during these times. The contractor anticipates completing paving by mid- August and having the project completed by Sept. 19, 2022.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-