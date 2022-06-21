Manufacturing Outlook Examines the Likelihood of a Recession in 2022 and Triggers That May Usher One In

Manufacturing Outlook Issues Jacket Media Co

Manufacturing is Seeing a Banner Year in Most Sectors, But are the Dark Clouds of Recession Forming Towards Year-End?

FAIRFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manufacturing Outlook, a digital ezine, has just released its mid-month June issue that looks forward at the various conditions and headwinds during this 24th month of business expansion. The issue is filled with analysis on triggers that might trip and result in a recession, and when that might occurs for the manufacturing sector. At this moment, there is concern that the strong tailwinds over the last 24 months of expansion may be weakening, and whether or not the Fed rate hikes might accelerate headwinds.Manufacturing Outlook is a forward-looking, forward-thinking industry publication written in Outlook sections. In the North America Outlook section authored by Dr. Chris Kuehl Managing Partner with Armada Corporate Intelligence, the topic of recession is covered, in addition to the cover story. The Asia Outlook is written by Ms. Christine Casati, and discusses China, Japan, and trade concerns dealing with that region, both for the U.S. and for individual manufacturers. The Energy Outlook by Mr. Royce Lowe who also authors the Aerospace Outlook, and Issues Outlook, covers a variety of topics that are important for readers. The Cyber Security Outlook by Ken Fanger from On Technology Partners offers some terrific insights with a bit of light-hearted humor. There are also several insightful articles by TR Cutler including the Africa Outlook, the overlooked and undervalued gem for future production partnerships.Dr. Chris Kuehl also recently launched The Flagship Reports on the JacketMediaCo podcast network to dive deeper into the North America Outlook and how circumstances around the world impact it, or federal government policy that may adversely affect manufacturing. This podcast is available at https://jacketmediaco.com/podcasts/flagship-reports-2/ and contains two free trial subscriptions. The Flagship Report is issued 3 times a week and is filled with vital information for manufacturers. The ASIS Report is a forecasting tool with 95%+ accuracy for the durable goods sector.Readers can also get a free subscription to Manufacturing Outlook at www.manufacturingoutlook.com/contact and will receive each issue the day it is released. The mid-month publication date allows for analyses of recent events to be completed and incorporated into the content as they may affect both near-term and long-ranging situations in the fluidity of the economy. The purpose of the publication is to help manufacturers position themselves ahead of conditions rather than act as conditions change, or react if conditions worsen.Manufacturing Outlook is a publication of JacketMediaCo, an independent producer of podcasts, including Manufacturing Talk Radio, The WAM Podcast, and Hazard Girls, which are posted weekly, and Manufacturing Matters with Cliff Waldman, Moser on Manufacturing with Harry Moser, and The Flagship Reports with Dr. Chris Kuehl, which are posted monthly. JMC has created more than 800 podcasts in both audio and video that are available on YouTube and podcast apps, including Google Play, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, C-Suite Radio, Blubrry, and other listening platforms. https://jacketmediaco.com/

