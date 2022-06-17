ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (June 17-20) - Phoenix area

PHOENIX – Several closures of stretches of Interstate 10 in the Phoenix area are scheduled over the weekend (June 17-20) for freeway improvement projects, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should plan ahead, allow extra travel time and check on alternate routes while the following weekend closures are in place:

Eastbound I-10 closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (June 20) for bridge and utility work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound US 60 ramp to eastbound I-10 closed. Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road closed. Primary Detour : Drivers can detour on eastbound US 60 to southbound Loop 101 in the Tempe/Chandler areas and use westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to reach I-10 beyond the closure.

(Superstition Freeway) (Santan Freeway) (June 20) for bridge and utility work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. : Drivers can detour on eastbound US 60 to southbound Loop 101 in the Tempe/Chandler areas and use westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to reach I-10 beyond the closure. Westbound I-10 closed between Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 8 p.m. Saturday to noon Sunday (June 19) for bridge and utility work. All Loop 202 ramps to westbound I-10 in the Ahwatukee/Chandler area closed. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at Wild Horse Pass and Chandler boulevards closed. Primary Detour : Drivers can detour on eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to northbound Loop 101 before using westbound US 60 or westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway). Traffic also can use westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 in west Phoenix. Note : Westbound I-10 narrowed to two lanes between Elliot and Baseline roads from noon Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday (June 20).

(Santan Freeway) (Superstition Freeway) (June 19) for bridge and utility work. in the Ahwatukee/Chandler area : Drivers can detour on eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to northbound Loop 101 before using westbound US 60 or westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway). Traffic also can use westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 in west Phoenix. : (June 20). Westbound I-10 closed between Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) and 107th Avenue in the West Valley from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 20) for bridge deck joint construction. Southbound Loop 101 ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at 75th and 83rd avenues closed. Southbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Thomas Road closed. Primary Detour : Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using local routes, including McDowell or Buckeye roads.

(Agua Fria Freeway) in the West Valley (June 20) for bridge deck joint construction. : Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using local routes, including McDowell or Buckeye roads. Eastbound I-10 closed between I-17 ("Stack" interchange) and SR 51 ("Mini-Stack" interchange) from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (June 18) for tunnel maintenance. Both I-17 ramps to eastbound I-10 at the Stack closed. Primary Detour : Eastbound I-10 traffic can detour on southbound I-17 starting at the Stack interchange and reconnect with I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport.

("Stack" interchange) ("Mini-Stack" interchange) (June 18) for tunnel maintenance. : Eastbound I-10 traffic can detour on southbound I-17 starting at the Stack interchange and reconnect with I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport. Westbound I-10 closed between the I-17 "Split" interchange near Sky Harbor Airport and Seventh Avenue from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (June 20) for tunnel maintenance. Southbound State Route 51 ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound Loop 202 ramp to westbound I-10 will remain open but traffic must exit I-10 at Seventh Street. The westbound Sky Harbor Boulevard ramp to westbound I-10 will remain open but traffic will need to exit to northbound SR 51 or eastbound Loop 202 . Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Washington Street also limited to travel to northbound SR 51 or eastbound Loop 202. Southbound I-17 ramp to westbound I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport closed. Primary detour : Westbound I-10 traffic approaching the closure can use northbound I-17 to connect with I-10 at the Stack interchange (north of Van Buren Street).

near Sky Harbor Airport (June 20) for tunnel maintenance. . Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Washington Street also limited to travel to northbound SR 51 or eastbound Loop 202. Southbound I-17 ramp to westbound I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport closed. : Westbound I-10 traffic approaching the closure can use northbound I-17 to connect with I-10 at the Stack interchange (north of Van Buren Street). Eastbound SR 24 (Gateway Freeway) closed between Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) and Ellsworth Road from 5 a.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday (June 19) for pavement maintenance. Detour : Consider exiting Loop 202 to eastbound Elliot Road and using southbound Ellsworth Road to travel beyond the eastbound SR 24 closure.

(Gateway Freeway) (Santan Freeway) (June 19) for pavement maintenance. : Consider exiting Loop 202 to eastbound Elliot Road and using southbound Ellsworth Road to travel beyond the eastbound SR 24 closure. Westbound Greenway Road remains closed near I-17 until late June for roadway reconstruction as part of regional drainage system project. The northbound I-17 off- and on-ramps and southbound off-ramp at Greenway Road also are closed. Detour: Consider alternate routes including Cactus or Bell roads.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.