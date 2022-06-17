Submit Release
Veterans Chamber of Commerce Apprenticeship WorkshopJun21

StartJune 21, 2022 12:00 PM MSTEndJune 21, 2022 1:00 PM MST

The Idaho Veterans Chamber of Commerce is hosting an apprenticeship workshop June 21 at 12:00 p.m. MT. The workshop will provide the opportunity to learn more about apprenticeships available across the state and help individuals gain the skills, experience and certifications in multiple industries.

All military veterans and their families are welcome to attend.

Learn more and register here.

