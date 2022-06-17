West TN Lane Closure June 15-22, 2022

To subscribe to the TDOT_REGION4_LANE_CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT_REGION4_LANE_CLOSURES in the message body.

District 47 - West TN – Northern

Wednesday, June 15 through Wednesday, June 22, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV in order to repair pavement on an as needed basis.

CARROLL COUNTY, SR-76 (US-79): The grading, drainage, construction of a concrete box bridge, noise wall and paving on US 79 (SR 76) from west of Cades-Atwood Road in Gibson County to east of SR 77 in Carroll County will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.



Restrictions: Beginning May 9, Norris Robinson Loop in Atwood (SR 220A), TN will be closed for 0.4 of a mile just south of Highway 77 to install a box culvert across the existing road. Detour will be posted.

CARROLL COUNTY, SR-77 (US 70A): The miscellaneous safety improvements including resurfacing on US 70A (SR 77) from US 70A (SR 76, East Main Street) to near Bigham Lane (LM 0.00 to LM 4.00) will cause possible lane closures throughout the project.



CARROLL COUNTY, SR-436: Beginning Monday, February 14 through Thursday, August 18: The replacement of the bridge on SR 436 (Reedy Creek Road) LM 0.68 will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

Restrictions: Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a 16’ lane restriction. Temporary signals will be in place.

DYER COUNTY, SR-3 (US-51): The repair of bridges on US 51 (SR 3) over the South Fork Forked Deer River will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.



DYER COUNTY, SR-3 (US-51): The resurfacing on US 51 (SR 3) from near SR 77 (LM 18.00) to the Obion County line (LM 24.68) will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.



DYER COUNTY, SR-20: The repair of bridge on US 412 (SR 20) over SR 104 will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

Restrictions: Beginning April 19, 2022, Traffic will be reduced to one lane at in each direction with a 12’ lane restriction and a 3’ shoulder. Also, the overflow bridge at LM 5.43 will be reduced to a 11’ lane restriction and 4’ shoulder.

DYER COUNTY, SR-211: Beginning June 2, 2022, there will be temporary lane closures daily for geotechnical exploration on SR 211 from US 412 (SR 20) to close to Church Grove Rd.

HENDERSON COUNTY (New Lexington By-Pass): The grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, signals and paving on US 412 (SR 459) from US 412 (SR 20) west of Lexington to near SR 22 south of Lexington. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.



Tuesday, July 6, 2021: Old Jackson Road closed between North Broadway Road and Thomas Road. Detour routes will be posted.

UPDATE: On May 26, SR 22 in Lexington from near the intersection of SR 22A & SR 22 to the intersection of SR 22 & Taylor Bailey Road OPENED one lane in each direction while paving activities and construction continues.

HENRY COUNTY, SR-54: The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining wall and paving on SR 54 from near Rison Street to near Smith Road. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway. *Speed limit has been reduced to 35 MPH.



HENRY COUNTY, SR-140: The resurfacing on SR 140 from SR 22 (LM 0.00) to near SR 54 (LM 10.00) will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.



HENRY COUNTY, SR-140: The resurfacing on SR 140 from near SR 54 (LM 10.00) to near Wagner Road (LM-13.24) will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.



HENRY COUNTY, SR-140: The resurfacing on SR 140 from near Wagner Road (LM 13.24) to SR 69 (LM 19.69) will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.



LAKE COUNTY, SR-78: The resurfacing on SR 78 from near SR 79 to near Clay Wynn Road will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.



OBION COUNTY, Future I-69 (Phase 3): Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and paving on future I-69 from west of SR 21 to US 51 (SR 3) will cause possible lane closures throughout the project. Thursday, September 16, 2021: Speed limit will be reduced to 55 MPH in the NBL from L M 21.8 to LM 24.0 & LM 21.0 to LM 26.45 and 45 MPH in the SBL from LM 30.1 to LM 26.55 &

LM 26.0 to LM 24.45. Tuesday, October 13, 2020: Section Line Road north from Clifford Rives Road to Lindenwood Road closed. Claude Tucker Road north from Cloys Road to Section Line Road closed. Detour routes are posted.

Restrictions: Beginning Monday, October 11, 2021: Traffic has been reduced to one lane in the northbound direction with a 10’ 6” lane restriction on SR 3 between LM 25.5 SBL and LM 24.5 NBL. The southbound direction will lane shift onto the northbound lanes of US 51for two-way traffic between LM 25.5 to LM 24.5.

OBION COUNTY, (SR-3) US 51: The repair of bridges on Hwy 51 (SR 3) over Troy Creek and Davidson Creek.



Restrictions: Beginning Monday, October 18, 2021: Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the north and southbound directions with an 11’ 6” lane restriction on SR 3 between LM 10.28 and

LM 10.48 at Troy Creek. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the north and southbound directions with a 11’ 6” lane restriction on SR 3 between LM 12.64-LM 12.44 at Davidson Creek. The speed limit will be reduced from 55 MPH to 45 MPH on SR 3 from LM 11.47-LM 12.64 northbound and on SR 3 from LM 12.64-LM 11.47 southbound.

WEAKLEY COUNTY, (SR-43): The resurfacing including bridge repair on 45E (SR 43) and SR 216, and miscellaneous safety improvements on US 45E (SR 43) will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.



District 48 - West TN – Middle/Southern Wednesday, June 15 through Wednesday, June 22, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV to repair pavement and/or retrace pavement markings on an as needed basis.

CHESTER and MCNAIRY COUNTIES, SR-22, SR-201, SR-69: There will be lane possible lane closures on SR 22 from the McNairy County line (LM 0.00) to the Henderson County line (LM 7.82). SR 201 from SR 22 (LM 0.00) to the Henderson County line (LM 1.02). SR 69 from the Hardin County line (LM 0.00) to SR 22. Resurfacing operations may cause temporary lane closures. Motorists should watch for equipment entering the roadway.



CROCKETT COUNTY, SR-188: There will be temporary mobile lane closures for resurfacing activities on SR 188. One lane will remain open at all times.



DECATUR COUNTY, US 412 (SR-20): Installation of signals will cause possible lane closures on SR 20 (West Main Street) @ SR 69 (Tennessee Avenue) in Parsons. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

HARDEMAN COUNTY, SR-15: Wednesday, June 15 through Wednesday, June 22, 7:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.: There will be temporary lane closures daily on east and westbound SR 15 from the Fayette County line to Walton Road to perform resurfacing work. Weather Permitting.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, I-40: Resurfacing on I-40 from the Fayette County Line (MM 43.2) to west of the Douglas Road Underpass (MM 46.0), including the thin epoxy overlay on the bridge over Big Muddy Creek.



Wednesday, June 15 through Wednesday, June 29, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There Speed limit is reduced to 60 MPH during active closures. There will be nighttime temporary inside and outside lane closures on I-40 westbound from LM 0.00 (MM 43.2) to LM 2.86 (MM 46.0) for OGFC paving operations. Weather Permitting.

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday, June 29, Thursday, June 30, Tuesday, July 5 and Wednesday, July 6, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There Speed limit is reduced to 60 MPH during active closures. There will be nighttime temporary inside and outside lane closures on I-40 westbound from LM 0.00 (MM 43.2) to LM 2.86 (MM 46.0) for OGFC paving operations. Weather Permitting.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, SR-1: There will be temporary daytime and nighttime lane closures east and westbound on SR 1 for repair of bridges on SR 1 over I-40. One lane will always remain open.

Wednesday, June 15 through Wednesday, June 22, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be temporary lane closures on I-40 east and westbound from MM 65.0-M 67.0 to allow for repairs of the SR 1 bridge over I-40 MM 66.0.

HENDERSON COUNTY, I-40: The repair of bridge on Wildersville Rd over I-40



Wednesday, June 15 through Wednesday, June 22, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: (AS NEEDED) I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent left and right lane closures from near the SR 22 interchange (Exit 108) to east of the Wildersville Road overpass for bridge repair.

Closed until August 2022: Wildersville Rd. Bridge over I-40 will be closed to thru traffic for bridge repair. Detours will be posted for traffic. This closure will be in place for the duration of the project.

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday, June 22 through Wednesday, June 29, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent left and right lane closures from near the SR 22 interchange (Exit 108) to east of the Wildersville Road overpass for bridge repair.

Saturday, June 22, 6:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.: I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent left and right lane closures from near the SR 22 interchange (Exit 108) to east of the Wildersville Road overpass for bridge repair. Weaher permitting.

HENDERSON COUNTY, SR-100: The construction of turn lanes on SR 100 at the intersection of



SR 104 including grading, drainage, signals, and paving may cause temporary lane closures. Motorist should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways.

MADISON COUNTY, I-40 : The widening of I-40 east of US 45 (SR 5) MM 82.0 to east of US 70



(SR 1) MM 87.0 in Jackson, including bridges, retaining walls and installation of TDOT Smartway Intelligent Transportation System.

Wednesday, June 15 through Wednesday, June 22, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound from MM 82.0-MM 87.0 will have intermittent left and right lane closures for construction activities.

Restrictions: There is an 11’ width restriction east and westbound from MM 82.1-MM 88.5.

LOOK AHEAD:

Wednesday, June 22 through Wednesday, June 29, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound from MM 82.0 to MM 87.0 will have intermittent left and right lane closures for construction activities.

MADISON COUNTY, SR-186 and SR-1 : The repair of bridges on US 45BP (SR 186) over Hollywood Drive/Keith Short Bypass and on US 70 (SR 1) over Overflow.



Beginning Monday April 18, 8:00 a.m.: One lane was closed in each direction on Hollywood Drive between Southwide Drive and Wallace Road.

Beginning Thursday, May 12, 9:00 a.m. (Approximate 6-week closure): One lane of SR 186

(US 45 Bypass) will be closed in each direction from north of the Hollywood Drive ramp to south of the Hollywood Drive ramp. One lane will always remain open.

Restrictions: Beginning May 12: There is an 11’ width restriction north and south on SR 186 (US 45 Bypass) for this closure.

Beginning Monday, June 13, 8:00 a.m.: One lane of SR 1 (HWY 70) will be closed in each direction over the Overflow (LM 12.30).

MCNAIRY COUNTY, SR-5: The intersection improvements on US 45 (SR 5, General Marcus J. Wright Memorial Highway) at Buena Vista Road in Bethel Springs (LM 19.00), including grading, drainage, signals and paving may cause temporary lane closures. Motorists should watch for equipment entering the roadway.



MCNAIRY COUNTY, SR-57: Monday, June 13 through Thursday, June 16, 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.: There will be single lane closures on SR 57 at LM-8.5 in McNairy County for bridge repair.

REGION IV CABLE BARRIER REPAIR: Benton, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, Obion, Shelby, Tipton: The random on-call cable barrier repair on various Interstate and State Routes.

Wednesday, June 15 through Wednesday, June 22, 8:00 p.m.–6:00 a.m.: There will be a temporary lane closures on I-40 east and westbound at MM 5.0 to MM 6.2 in Shelby County to repair cable barrier rail. One lane will remain open at all times. Weather Permitting.

REGION IV PAVEMENT MARKING: Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Hardin Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Obion, Shelby, Tipton, and Weakley: There will be temporary daytime/nighttime mobile lane closures on various interstate and state routes. One lane will remain open at all times for the retracing of thermoplastic pavement marking lines.

DISTRICT 47 & 48 ON CALL GUARDRAIL REPAIR: Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Gibson, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Madison, McNairy, Obion, and Weakley: There will be temporary daytime lane closures on various state routes. One lane will remain open at all times for guardrail repair.

Wednesday, June 15 through Wednesday, June 22, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime lane closures at various locations on I-40 east and westbound between MM 44.0 and MM 134.00 in Benton, Decatur, Carroll, Henderson, Haywood, and Madison Counties. Weather Permitting

District 49 - West TN–Southwest

MAINTENANCE:

Thursday, June 16 through Wednesday, June 22, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV to repair pavement and/or retrace pavement markings on an as needed basis.

FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-193: Monday, February 28 through approximately Monday, August 22: (SR 193) Macon Road will be reduced to one lane at LM 11.48 for bridge replacement from. Temporary signals will be in place.

FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-196: The repair of bridge over Shaw Creek will cause a lane closure with temporary traffic signal near MM 7.0.



LAUDERDALE COUNTY, SR-87: Tuesday, May 10 through approximately September 28: SR 87 will be reduced to one lane at LM 3.88 for bridge replacement. Temporary signals will be in place. Motorists should watch for equipment entering the roadway.

SHELBY COUNTY, I-55/Crump:

Wednesday, June 15 through Tuesday, June 21: The ramp to continue onto southbound I-55 from the “Old Bridge” is reduced to one lane and southbound I-55 from the Crump Interchange to McLemore Ave. will be reduced to two lanes with the outside shoulder closed for approximately 8 months.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-57 from SR-14 to Poplar Ave.:



Wednesday, June 15 through Tuesday, June 21, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nightly lane closures between Jackson Avenue (SR 14) and Poplar Avenue for safety improvements. Resurfacing will follow. Weather Permitting.

Wednesday, June 15 through Tuesday, June 21, 9:00 a.m.-2:30 P.m.: There will be daily lane closures between Jackson Avenue (SR 14) and Poplar Avenue for safety improvements. Resurfacing will follow. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, US-72 (SR-57) from I-240 Interchange to near Perkins Extended:

Wednesday, June 15 through Tuesday, June 21, 8:00p.m.-6:00 a.m.: The resurfacing of US 72

(SR 57) from near Perkins Extended to the I-240 Interchange will cause temporary, single lane closures through September 30, 2022. Weather permitting. Daytime single lane closures will take place from 9:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on specific days following the nighttime work. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, US-72 (SR-57) from I-240 Interchange to near Perkins Extended:

Wednesday, June 15 through Wednesday, June 22, 9:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: There will be daily lane closures between Perkins Extd. and I-240 for safety improvements. Resurfacing will follow. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-177:

Wednesday, June 15, through Wednesday, June 22, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be temporary lane closures along SR 177 north and southbound near I-40 to allow for signal upgrades and safety improvements. One lane in each direction will remain open to traffic at all times. Weather Permitting.

TDOT District 49 Random On-Call Guardrail:

Wednesday, June 15, through Wednesday, June 22, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m. or 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be nighttime and daytime intermittent lane closures on ramps, various state routes, and interstates for guardrail repairs. THP will assist with traffic control. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, NON-TDOT ROUTES

Wednesday, June 15 through Tuesday, June 21, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be possible lane closures in the outside lanes of Sycamore View Road from Summer Ave to the I-40 “On” ramp to allow for construction activities. Weather Permitting.Wednesday, June 15 through Tuesday, June 21, 9:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: There will be possible shoulder closures on Shelby Oaks Drive near Sycamore View Road to allow for construction activities. Weather Permitting.

In 2016, the Tennessee Department of Transportation lost three workers in the line of duty. All three were struck by passing motorists. Those tragedies bring the total number of TDOT lives lost to 112. We don’t want to lose another member of our TDOT family. We’re asking you to WORK WITH US. Click on the WORK WITH US logo to learn more.