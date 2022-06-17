Citizen’s tip helps law enforcement safely locate missing Boynton Beach child

For Immediate Release

June 17, 2022



TAMARAC, Fla. – Yvens Clervoir, the 12-year-old missing Boynton Beach child, was found safe in Tamarac yesterday by agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.



The Boynton Beach Police Department (BBPD) Wednesday requested FDLE to issue a statewide Missing Child Alert to aid in their exhaustive investigation to locate Clervoir. Multiple agencies joined BBPD’s search efforts.



A citizen’s tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provided the critical lead investigators needed to find the juvenile. Public awareness, made possible with the help of media partners and citizens sharing the information on social media, is critical to the success of Florida’s statewide alert programs – AMBER, Missing Child, Silver, Blue and upcoming Purple Alerts.



For more information about the case, please contact the Boynton Beach Police Department at 561-742-6100.



For Further Statewide Alert Program Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

(850) 410-7001

