Ace Packaging Solutions acquires Facility Supply Systems
Ace Packaging Solutions, an Industrial Packaging Distribution company specializing in custom packaging solutions, has acquired Aurora, Illinois based Facility Supply Systems, a packaging distribution company with a focus on facility maintenance and green packaging and cleaning supplies. The acquisition was originally proposed in March of 2022 and closed on June 15, 2022.
The deal greatly enhances Ace Packaging Solutions’ position in a competitive market. President Robert Yackley states, “The synergies and overlap between the combined businesses provide benefits of scale and an opportunity to offer more sustainable products to our growing customer base.”
The acquisition of Facility Supply Systems fits into Ace Packaging Solutions’ strategies of growth and sustainability.
About Ace Packaging Solutions:
Ace Packaging Solutions specializes in consultative style selling of packaging solutions. Solutions offered can be through process improvements such as automation, source reduction through the use of premium products resulting in material savings, or a combination of solutions. Ace Packaging Solutions provided additional value to customers through their own private label brand, Imperial Flexible Films(TM). Ace Packaging represents many of the leading lines of equipment and materials. Now with the acquisition of Facility Supply Systems they are adding green product services to their portfolio. Ace Packaging Solutions serves a wide variety of industries including Food, Beverage, Logistics, Manufacturing, Contract Packaging, Furniture, Hardware, and many more.
