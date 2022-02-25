IntelliLeash Products Making a Stand: Moving Production to America
Large Corporations are addicted to "Profit over Principal". Small Businesses and Consumers Must Take the Lead to Bring Manufacturing Back to America.
My conscience no longer allows me to ignore my passion to make our products in America. It will be a sacrifice and it won't be easy, but America needs a strong manufacturing base”JOLIET, IL, USA, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sights and sounds of the war in Ukraine, the fear of escalation, and other growing threats around the globe are stark reminders that America’s economy and supply chains remain extremely vulnerable. Inflation is at a rate not seen in decades and consumers are finding it harder and harder to fill up their gas tanks and put food on their tables. The great outsourcing of American manufacturing and jobs over the past several decades has left us dependent on a stable geopolitical environment. However, that stability is quickly deteriorating while our vulnerabilities are increasing. Consumers aren't the only ones suffering. Small businesses have been hit very hard by rising raw material costs, shortages, and long lead times. To a great degree these challenges can be tied back to America's reliance on low cost imports. Most Americans will admit that purchasing products Made in America is a good thing to practice, but the market is dictated by large corporations squeezing out small entrepreneurs trying to produce commodities in America.
— Bob Yackley, President, IntelliLeash Products
Many large corporations and big tech firms practice the “Profit over Principal” model and are unwilling to decouple from Asia. For the first time, the U.S. overall trade deficit on goods dangerously exploded to over $1 TRILLION in 2021 while our store shelves remain half empty. Automobile production lines are shut down, home builders wait 6 months to get a garage door, one must be prepared for a long wait if purchasing a dishwasher, furniture, or other durable goods. America needs a course correction and it’s up to the American consumer and small businesses to push positive change by demanding Made in America products. IntelliLeash Products, a small business that develops and produces pet products is trying to make a difference by bringing manufacturing home. There are many obstacles to overcome!
Breaking the mold and decoupling from Asia is not an easy task, but a necessary one. Founder and owner of IntelliLeash Products, Bob Yackley started with a product he designed and patented....a unique dog tie-out stake called the Intelli-Stayk(TM) which features a unique "Surface-Lock(TM)". Trying to have this manufactured in America he quickly discovered just how difficult it was to be competitive against low cost, Asian produced imports. So IntelliLeash was forced to produce in Asia, a decision that remains painful to this day. Using low cost manufacturing from China, IntelliLeash achieved early success. Over the past several years, building on the success of the Intelli-Stayk, IntelliLeash Products has built a small, but relatively successful brand with about 50 SKU's in a highly competitive market. But the nagging voice remains, "we should produce in America". Recently Bob declared, "My conscience no longer allows me to continue going down this path and I am recommitted to bringing production home".
Fortunately some factors have changed and while it is still cheaper to produce in China, the cost gap has narrowed. The tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, rising labor costs overseas, and the tripling of shipping rates are the key factors narrowing the gap. The window of opportunity now exists to repatriate and IntelliLeash is attempting to do what was impossible just a few years ago. But there are still significant challenges ahead.
In order to move production to America, IntelliLeash must make significant investments in machinery, tooling, and training of skilled operators. Financing is a huge challenge to small businesses. While the U.S. government spent trillions of dollars in corporate bailouts, it failed in one critical, and what should have been obvious, area. Little or no money was earmarked for small businesses to bring manufacturing home. And if America doesn't bring manufacturing home our supply chains and economy will continue to be increasingly vulnerable to geopolitical unrest. The biggest lesson America should have learned from COVID was that America's critical supplies were not available because they aren't produce domestically. Furthermore, banks aren't friendly to small business investments and venture capitalists want to take complete control if one can get them interested. Financing a small business without having high personal wealth is extremely difficult.
IntelliLeash produces products using many tons of steel, plastics, packaging, and labor and they passionately want that to be 100% American steel, plastics, packaging and labor. If they can achieve their objective it will be an example for other small businesses to follow. They are putting their hopes in the American people through the one remaining financing option, crowdfunding. They've developed a multi-level strategy to achieve their goal of moving production out of Asia. Depending on their fundraising success they will either start small or take a more rapid approach. But their CEO states, "It's not if, but how fast".
Bob adds that this isn't just about IntelliLeash. He is just as passionate about his business as he is about "Made in America" and is committed to helping others do the same. Success to him is more than just success for IntelliLeash. As they build their manufacturing capabilities, IntelliLeash is committed to reaching out to other like-minded small businesses, partnering with them to develop "Made in America" products.
To read more about IntelliLeash Products and their fundraising campaign, please visit their website or click on the crowdfunding campaign. Let’s all be part of the solution America needs.
