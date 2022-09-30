Ace Packaging Solutions promotes Rachel Kubat to V.P. of Operations
EINPresswire.com/ -- Rachel Kubat has been promoted to Vice President of Operations at Ace Packaging Solutions and will be responsible for overseeing all daily operations. In addition to these duties Rachel is overseeing the complete rebranding of the company including new website, new logo, new business philosophy, and new marketing materials. Ace Packaging Solutions recently purchased Facility Supply Systems' growth has exceeded 200% over the past 3 years. Rachel has been with Ace Packaging Solutions for just under 4 years and has performed many duties over that time period. Her vast knowledge of every aspect of the business makes her the perfect fit for overseeing the tremendous growth in sales, personnel, and all supporting activities. Prior to coming to Ace Packaging Solutions Rachel spent 9 years in retail management.
