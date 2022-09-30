Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,497 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 256,825 in the last 365 days.

Ace Packaging Solutions promotes Rachel Kubat to V.P. of Operations

Image of Rachel Kubat, new V.P. of Operations for Ace Packaging Solutions

Rachel Kubat promoted to V.P. of Operations for Ace Packaging Solutions

ROMEOVILLE, IL, USA, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rachel Kubat has been promoted to Vice President of Operations at Ace Packaging Solutions and will be responsible for overseeing all daily operations. In addition to these duties Rachel is overseeing the complete rebranding of the company including new website, new logo, new business philosophy, and new marketing materials. Ace Packaging Solutions recently purchased Facility Supply Systems' growth has exceeded 200% over the past 3 years. Rachel has been with Ace Packaging Solutions for just under 4 years and has performed many duties over that time period. Her vast knowledge of every aspect of the business makes her the perfect fit for overseeing the tremendous growth in sales, personnel, and all supporting activities. Prior to coming to Ace Packaging Solutions Rachel spent 9 years in retail management.

Robert Yackley
Yackley Services
email us here

You just read:

Ace Packaging Solutions promotes Rachel Kubat to V.P. of Operations

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.