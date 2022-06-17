STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Man injured following trooper's deployment of less-than-lethal round in Newfane

NEWFANE, Vermont (Friday, June 17, 2022) — The Vermont State Police is investigating an incident that occurred overnight in the town of Newfane in which a man was injured after a state trooper struck him with a less-than-lethal round.

The situation began in the early morning hours when a homeowner called state police in Westminster to report that a guest in his home was acting irrationally and causing damage to the residence. When troopers responded, they found the man on the roof of the house. Attempts to de-escalate the situation were unsuccessful, and ultimately one trooper fired a bean-bag-type impact projectile, which struck the subject. Soon after being struck, the man slipped and fell about 15 feet to the ground. He was transported by ambulance to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and subsequently transferred to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, for treatment of significant injuries. The exact nature and extent of his injuries is unknown at the present time.

This incident is being investigated as an officer-involved shooting and includes detectives from the Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations, the Crime Scene Search Team, and troopers from the Field Force Division.

The investigation is in its infancy, and no additional details are currently available. State police will release the identity of the individuals involved and further information about the incident as the investigation proceeds.

Police ask that anyone with information that might assist investigators call the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

