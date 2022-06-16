Familiarization with the process of re-sowing rice in "Ashurbek-2012" farm in Dusti district

TAJIKISTAN, June 16 - On June 16, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, as part of his working trip to Khatlon Province, visited "Ashurbek-2012" farming economy in Dusti district.

In this farm, the head of state, Emomali Rahmon, launched the re-sowing of rice and held a warm conversation with shareholders and other rice growers of the district. "Ashurbek-2012" farm in the rural community Dehkonobod has 2.5 hectares of irrigated land at its disposal, of which 1 ha is sown with corn for fodder, and the remaining 1.5 hectares are sown with rice. This area is fully prepared for sowing rice.

The Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, was informed that earlier the farmers sowed wheat on this area and received 50 centners from each hectare. The harvested crop is fully stored for the winter. For sowing, a variety of rice seeds "Jubilee" was chosen, which is of good quality and suitable for the climate of Dusti district. Rice sowing will be carried out in accordance with the established procedure and in accordance with the requirements on 200 beds, and the crops will be cared for in full compliance with agrotechnical standards.

Farmers in Dusti district mainly plant rice after the first harvest. If the total area under this type of industrial crops in the main sowing is 230 ha, then it is planned to sow 800 ha in the re-sowing. Rice is one of the most important agricultural crops for the population, and the demand for this product is very high.

Last year, the farmers of Dusti district harvested 46 centners of rice per hectare from an area of 800 hectares and produced a total of 1,900 tons of rice. This year, taking into account the use of better seeds and the necessary tillage, experts in the field predict that the yield of this type of industrial crop will be almost 10 centners more than last year.

It has been noted that rice can be stored for several years without processing. Therefore, farmers need to store as much rice as possible, thereby ensuring an abundance of rice in the consumer market and contributing to the implementation of one of the strategic goals of the Government - food security and people's access to quality food.

The head of state, Emomali Rahmon, highly appreciated the activities of the shareholders of the "Ashurbek-2012" farm and expressed gratitude to them for the efficient and rational use of land.