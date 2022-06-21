Kentucky Transportation Cabinet extends traffic data and reporting partnership with Urban SDK.
Urban SDK will provide KYTC with greater data collection, data automation, and new dashboard reporting capabilities.
Urban SDK's mission is to provide modern software to improve our transportation network and infrastructure ... We feel very proud to continue this relationship serving the Commonwealth of Kentucky.”JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has expanded its scope of work with Urban SDK, the global leader in mobility analytics and data visualization.
— Urban SDK Co-Founder and CEO, Drew Messer
As part of this continued partnership, Urban SDK will build and create custom reporting dashboards for KYTC officials to automate near-real time performance measures. Urban SDK’s platform will be used to study the transportation network with unlimited data layering, custom visualizations, and scenario modeling capabilities. KYTC will be able to build, save and share custom data reports within and across departments, as well as publicly for greater community engagement.
“Our company’s mission is to provide government officials and civil engineers with modern software so they can use data to improve our transportation network and infrastructure.” says Urban SDK Co-Founder and CEO, Drew Messer. “Creating data analysis tools that contextualize these decisions helps create greater efficiency and transparency between government organizations and the public.”
Urban SDK will also develop a Google Cloud integration for KYTC officials. This will give KYTC officials the ability to import data, create dashboards, and build maps from a Big Query materialized view or URL.
As part of this initiative, Urban SDK will index and provide KYTC with mobility data, enriched safety data, economic data and commuting trends, and data pertaining to asset conditions. KYTC and Urban SDK will also work together in analyzing congestion problems and needs within the Commonwealth.
“This new scope is the result of a year’s worth of work and truly seeking to understand the needs of KYTC,” says Messer. “They’ve been open, honest, and transparent with their needs. Our team has worked incredibly hard to meet those deliverables. We feel very proud to continue this relationship serving the Commonwealth of Kentucky.”
