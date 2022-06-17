Rachel Bixby of Alchemy Wellness to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ROCKTON, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rhythm of the universe affects all living things. At noon (EDT) on the June Solstice (June 21, 2022), Dr. Rachel Bixby will discuss the implications of the interplay of light and dark relative to the human body-mind-spirit. The longest amount of daylight on Earth during the Solstice provides an opportunity for repose and reflection on what lies in our personal shadow ready to be exposed to the light.

Our current world can trigger so many opportunities for anxiety which can lead to chronic stress and its related symptoms, including pain, fatigue, irritability, insomnia, and digestion issues/IBS. Dr. Rachel Bixby has developed revolutionary techniques which incorporate Yoga, Neurovascular Integration, Somatic Experiencing, and Sensory Integration into traditional Physical Therapy.

Tune in on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 12pm Eastern Time for a lively discussion about a new direction in healthcare which facilitates equilibrium between the various body systems and resilience in the mind, body, and spirit.

