AAEON Technology to Present Embedded Computing Solutions at Embedded World 2022
• A broad range of AI@Edge demos from the latest COM-HPC module to industrial-grade systems. • Reveal the new NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin-powered platform.EINDHOVEN, NETHERLAND, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AAEON, a leading designer and manufacturer of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions, will present at Embedded World 2022 in Nuremberg (Stand 306, in Hall 1). The expo lasts from June 21st thru the 23rd. AAEON will have a range of embedded platforms on display as well as several live demos of real-world AI and Edge Computing applications developed with software partners.
The innovative solutions from AAEON cover AI Vision for Industry 4.0, the Robotics Ecosystem, the Intel Industrial Software Service, and the AAEON Customization Service Center to support customers in accelerating the adoption of advanced IoT and edge networks. Visitors can view a broad range of AI at the Edge live demos prepared by AAEON, from the latest high-end COM-HPC module and the compact COM Express® mini modules to industrial-grade high performance systems.
AAEON will also illustrate the software service to deploy Intel Edge Computing Software on edge computing systems (called “Automated Software Service for Evaluation and Testing” or ASSET), including Linux, Windows, BIOS and much more. From deploying, monitoring, and benchmarking all at your fingertips, ASSET offers customers an easy solution for industrial computing applications.
This year’s Embedded World showcase highlights include:
• COMe Total Solution Provider: offering the latest COM-HPC standard module with the 12th Generation Intel® Core™ processor as well as the COM Express Module Type 10 with Intel® Core™ i series processor, AAEON is a pioneer in bringing high speed processing, wide temperature and networking COMe Solution for customers.
• Reveal the new fanless embedded platform BOXER-8640AI integrated with NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin module: featuring the NVIDIA JetPack™ 5.0 SDK to support the full Jetson software stack to help in the development of AI applications in areas such as high-end autonomous machinery.
• Dedicated multi-access edge computing (MEC) deployments: a gold-awarded live demo of FWS-8600 for accelerating smart manufacturing.
• One-stop Customization Service Center (CSC) Supplier: save time and resources by selecting or designing a pre-configured Turnkey Solution to suit the project requirements.
Visitors are also invited to join the Embedded Forum together with AAEON and Intel on 22nd June at 15:30 (CEST) at Hall 1. Daniele Cleri from AAEON and Klaus Uhl from Intel will give a speech on “Developing Autonomous Mobile Robots: a complex and challenging journey made simple with AAEON and Intel”.
Don't miss out and stop by AAEON at Embedded World exhibition to see how AAEON solutions are powering AI at the Edge at stand 306 in hall 1 from 21 to 23 June 2022 in Nuremberg, Germany.
[Media Kit Download]
https://solutions.aaeon.com/images/EW22-AAEON-Media-kit.zip
[About AAEON]
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions.
Michelle Tseng
AAEON Technology (Europe) B.V.
+31 499 745 200
email us here