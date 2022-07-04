Submit Release
DISCOVERED: Ambient Pressure Room Temperature Superconductor, the Holy Grail of Electronics

Superconductor in action RIGHT

Scientific breakthrough in energy transmission slashes parasitic losses, reducing industrial energy bills up to 50%

LOMBARD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ambiant Pressure Room Temperature Superconductor (APRTS ™) has been invented by a pioneer in field of nanotechnology, and the compound is also the Perfect Dielectric that pulls current without resistance and protects connections from oxidation. Christopher Arnold has been working on isolating the perfect nanomaterial for superconducting applications since 1998, and in 2020 the final breakthrough was achieved.

Electric companies provide efficient high voltage transmission of power through the grid, however the problems start when that power is transformed to low voltage for consumer use. When electricity enters any building, power drop (parasitic loss) occurs from the main panel and multiplies as current passes through each receptacle, wire nut, connection, switch. junction box, outlet and lighting panel. In a large facility there are thousands of connections that are literally stealing your electricity and the combined wasted power is overloading the grid. Now a unique superconductive nanocomposite slashes electric bills by 50% simply by eliminating parasitic load.

Testing at the College of DuPage in Illinois has shown removing parasitic load in an electric motor, power draw decreased by 25%. Simply by coating 6 electrical connections, electrical efficiency increased. The pictured thermal image shows temperature drop on just two coated plug connections. Enterprise Coatings, Inc. can instantly duplicate the effect in your facility. The material is food grade safe, nontoxic and the service is warranted. Testing in the audio field produced instant signal clarity by only coating the power cord connections. As additional audio connections were treated, audio quality continued to improve.

This novel material is industry ready, guaranteed to perform instantly and performance warranted from one to five years.
Available only under licensed service contract. Not available at retail or for personal application.
Contact chris@enterprisecoatings.com

Electric vehicles, EV, electronics, solar, data transfer, Industry, radio, TV broadcasting, and anywhere electricity flows will benefit with this new APRT ™ Superconductor.

Chris Arnold
Enterprise Coatings, Inc.
chris@enterprisecoatings.com

