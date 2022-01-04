BOLO - Stolen Two USA 1945 P FSB Mercury Dimes $100,000 EV
Submitted Two 1945 P FSB Mercury Dimes to Grading Service and Two 1943 P FSB dimes were returned
If you wait by the river long enough, the bodies of your enemies will float by.”LOMBARD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The photos are from one of four examples cherry picked from the same mint state roll as the two missing FSB (Full Split Band) examples that were switched for 1943 P FSB dimes. The mirror finish die polish under Motto and Date will closely match the provided Obverse image. These two coins will be fresh on the market as they were first discovered and stored by their owner in 1996. The Two examples were submitted for grading in January 2021 and not returned. Both missing examples are high grade Mint State that will be graded MS65 or higher and displayed Full Split Bands on the reverse. The ANACS population report shows 14 Mint State FSB examples and PCGS population report shows 128 total known FSB Mint State examples out of 159,130,000 1945 P dimes minted. Anyone having information on the whereabouts of either of these coins is advised to immediately contact chris@arnoldlegalfund.com
If you are a victim from any Country, of Coin Grading Service switching or theft, go to www.arnoldlegalfund.com for further information and possible assistance.
Chris Arnold
Arnold Legal Fund
+1 6307061250
chris@arnoldlegalfund.com