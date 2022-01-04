Submit Release
News Search

There were 540 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,938 in the last 365 days.

BOLO - Stolen Two USA 1945 P FSB Mercury Dimes $100,000 EV

Four dimes collected were struck from the same dies and recovered from one mint state roll

Obverse showing mirror finish die polish under motto & date 1 of 4 examples

Four dimes saved were struck from the same dies and recovered from one mint state roll

Reverse of 1945 P in near FSB showing matching die polish of missing examples

Submitted Two 1945 P FSB Mercury Dimes to Grading Service and Two 1943 P FSB dimes were returned

If you wait by the river long enough, the bodies of your enemies will float by.”
— Sun Tzu
LOMBARD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The photos are from one of four examples cherry picked from the same mint state roll as the two missing FSB (Full Split Band) examples that were switched for 1943 P FSB dimes. The mirror finish die polish under Motto and Date will closely match the provided Obverse image. These two coins will be fresh on the market as they were first discovered and stored by their owner in 1996. The Two examples were submitted for grading in January 2021 and not returned. Both missing examples are high grade Mint State that will be graded MS65 or higher and displayed Full Split Bands on the reverse. The ANACS population report shows 14 Mint State FSB examples and PCGS population report shows 128 total known FSB Mint State examples out of 159,130,000 1945 P dimes minted. Anyone having information on the whereabouts of either of these coins is advised to immediately contact chris@arnoldlegalfund.com

If you are a victim from any Country, of Coin Grading Service switching or theft, go to www.arnoldlegalfund.com for further information and possible assistance.

Chris Arnold
Arnold Legal Fund
+1 6307061250
chris@arnoldlegalfund.com

You just read:

BOLO - Stolen Two USA 1945 P FSB Mercury Dimes $100,000 EV

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Law, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.