LOMBARD, ILLINOIS, USA, January 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- $10 Million Wear Prevention Service Contract to be awarded by Enterprise Coatings, Inc. of Illinois

Enterprise Coatings, Inc. has reserved a $10Mn service contract to promote the extreme value their novel technology provides. No Purchase is required, however after results prove effectiveness, the company believes further paid service will be desired. All equipment serviced under this promotion is covered by their Five Year wear protection warranty.

Enterprise Coatings, Inc. will select one Fortune 500 sized company to receive $10 MN in novel spherical Nanodiamond coatings. The selectee will experience increased productivity, power savings, smoother plant operations and avert the supply chain parts shortage in one simple, nanotech application. This patented Green technology prevents wear, increases plant efficiency while reducing emissions and further saves capital on multiple levels. The nanomaterial supplied in service cannot be purchased and the owner (Enterprise Coatings, Inc.) removed all products from Retail markets globally on 10/15/21.

Companies such as UPS, FedEx, DHL, USPS, R&L, Swift, UP, etc. are invited to apply for this single $10,000,000 service contract. Apply by 7/2/2022 for consideration if within the continental USA and awardee company will be published after selection.

