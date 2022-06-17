Optasia World Global, American Management University to co-host business summit on education in Lagos
EINPresswire.com/ -- Optasia World Global – the management consultancy and training company that strives to facilitate productivity and success for its clients – is proud to announce that it will co-host the annual business summit and international honors ceremony with the American Management University and the California Metropolitan University.
The two-day event will take place at Vintage Hall in Lagos, Nigeria from July 8 -9. Admittance will be free for the general public to attend, listen to the speakers, and network with successful educators and businesspeople. Exact times are as follows: July 8 from 10 am to 2 pm and July 9 from 12 pm to 6 pm.
This year the theme of the event will be “Education: The viable source of innovation in the economy of every nation."
Multiple nominations have already been made for recipients of honorary Ph. D.s and there is still time to nominate deserving individuals.
“We are very excited to co-host this annual event with Optasia World Global and to award honorary doctorates to some extremely worthy recipients.
“In addition, inviting the public to participate at no cost helps to ensure we give people an opportunity to learn from our dynamic speakers on very important topics," commented Roy Virgen, Founder and CEO of the American Management University.
To register for attendance, sponsorship and advertising opportunities, or to nominate somebody for an honorary Ph. D., please contact Optasia World Global at +234 810 767 2950 or +234 902 192 4186.
American Management University is a university headquartered in West Covina, California, United States and focuses on executive degree programs and training. AMU has a presence through strategic partners in over 10 countries across four continents. California Metropolitan University is a university based out of Montclair, California, United States that focuses on online programs and in-person classes in Europe and Asia.
Connect with Optasia World Global
Website | info@optasiaworldglobal.com | +(234) 810 767 2950
Connect with American Management University
www.amu.education
Connect with California Metropolitan University
www.cmu.ac
Roy Virgen Jr
