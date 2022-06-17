Hello Summer. VideoProc Rolls Out Summer Travel Campaign and Offers Big Gifts

VideoProc Summer Travel Campaign

VideoProc rolls out a summer travel campaign for travelers, vloggers, and photographers to get free video/photo processing software and win gifts for traveling.

We welcome you to enter our summer travel campaign to win freebies as long as you're interested in outdoor photography and post-production.” — Angie Tane, Marketing Manager from VideoProc

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the busy summer travel season is almost in full swing, the VideoProc team from Digiarty Software summons travelers, vloggers, and photographers to its official summer campaign for free video/photo processing software and post-production tips. In addition, VideoProc offers DJI Mini 2, GoPro 3-Way 2.0 (tripod), $200 Travel Found, and so on as gifts for travel lovers. Anyone can participate in the campaign before July 15, 2022.

Summer travel demand is to soar this week when most countries, including the United States, officially relaxed the COVID-19 testing requirement, according to thepointsguy.com. However, inflation is now at the forefront of many people’s financial concerns, since people have to spend more on gas and groceries.

VideoProc, in the hope of easing the financial burden of travelers, is not only giving away the flagship software product but also offering a low barrier for participants to win traveling gifts.

VideoProc’s summer campaign has the following 3 parts:

1. The giveaway of VideoProc Converter 4.8

The company is giving away VideoProc Converter, the flagship product that is capable of video conversion, compressing, quick-editing, downloading, and recording. It is all-in-one, GPU-accelerated, 4K-capable, and friendly even to old computers. The latest version 4.8 was updated and released on June 7, with the Max-Quality Compression Engine to make the average compression ratio reach about 90% and the enhanced download module that supports grabbing new videos and music on the internet.

With the software, users can, for example, compress a video to save about 90% of the file size for better storage and sharing, and resize a video to fit the requirements of aspect ratios for YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and more.

2. Tips for different shooting devices

The event page offers tips for processing the videos shot by smartphones, action cams, drones, cameras, camcorders, monitor units, PCs, and tablets. Including,

> For GoPro users: how to fix shaky footage, merge video clips, correct lens distortion, and make 2.7K and 4K videos playable.

> For DJI users: how to fake camera movements, correct colors, fix low-light footage, enhance videos recorded in D-Log or intelligent mode, and make drone videos playing on big screens.

> For Canon users: how to convert 4K/HEVC/C-Log videos for smooth playback, grow the skills of keyframes, speed ramping, and Chroma Keying in post-production.

> For Sony users: how to reduce file size, remove background noise, and convert MXF, AVCHD, AVC, HEVC, XAVC-S, etc.

3. Win summer travel gifts

The participant only needs to type his/her shooting equipment, like the camera device and model, and therefore he/she can obtain 3 chances to win the following summer gifts:

> Video editing software, namely, VideoProc Vlogger for creating cinematic videos like a pro, helping users do both basic and advanced edits, add background music, add multiple video/image layers, change video speed, alter motion paths, make PiP videos, and so on.

> Photo processing software, including Easy FOTO for improving images in one click and Photo Stamp Remover for removing watermarks, date stamps, and other unwanted objects on photos.

> Shooting hardware, including two pieces of DJI Mini 2 (each valued at $499) and two GoPro 3-Way (each valued at $69.99).

> $200 Travel Found X 2

“We welcome any of you to enter our summer travel campaign to win freebies as long as you have interests in outdoor photography and post-production. You can get multimedia software, shooting apparatus, and cash at no cost, valid before July 15,” says Angie Tane, Marketing Manager from VideoProc.



About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc., the developer of VideoProc, is a leading desktop software developing company in the multimedia industry. Founded in 2006, it has been involved in various areas and extended its business scope to diversified fields, including but not limited to video/audio editing, converting, downloads, recording, DVD conversion, DVD copy, and iPhone data backup. This customer-oriented company has accumulated a vast user base all over the world and evolved to be a prosperous company in the industry. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.videoproc.com