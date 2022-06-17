Submit Release
Maryland State Police Make Arrest In Stabbing In Worcester Co.

Maryland State Police News Release

(BERLIN, MD) – Maryland State Police arrest a Salisbury man in connection with a stabbing that occurred last night in Worcester County.

The accused is identified as Charles Wagner, 51, of Salisbury, MD. Wagner is charged with first- and second-degree assault.  Wagner is currently being processed at the Berlin Barrack and will be transported to the Worcester County Jail.

The victim is identified as Brian Wagner, 53, of Salisbury, MD. Police believe the victim and the suspect are cousins. 

Shortly after 9:00 p.m. last night, troopers from the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack responded to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury, Maryland for a stabbing victim. During the investigation it was determined the victim was dropped off at the hospital by a friend and the incident originally occurred in Worcester County, Maryland.

Information from the investigation led police to the suspect, identified as Charlie Wagner. He was located at a hotel in Salisbury and arrested without incident.

Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack and Worcester County Bureau of Investigation are investigating the incident. Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is asked to contact the Berlin Barrack at 410-641-3101. Callers may remain confidential.

CONTACT:  Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

