UPDATE #2: I 91 SB Closed - Hartland
All lanes of Interstate 91 south bound are now open.
One lane of Interstate 91 south bound is now open.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Interstate 91 south bound is CLOSED between Exits 10 and 9 due to multiple motor vehicle crashes.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
