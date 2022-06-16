Senate Bill 1291 Printer's Number 1787

PENNSYLVANIA, June 16 - (ii) Analysis in connection with the consumer's raw

sequence data.

(4) The term does not include deidentified data.

"Genetic testing." A laboratory test of a consumer's

complete DNA, regions of DNA, chromosomes, genes or gene

products to determine the presence of genetic characteristics of

the consumer or an interpretation of the consumer's data.

Section 3. Consumer genetic information.

(a) Disclosure to consumer.--A company shall provide the

following information to consumers:

(1) Essential information about the company's data

collection, use and disclosure of genetic data.

(2) A privacy notice that is prominently and publicly

available and includes information about the company's data

collection, consent, use, access, disclosure, transfer,

security, retention and deletion practices.

(b) Express consent.--A company shall obtain each consumer's

express consent for collecting, use or disclosure of the

consumer's genetic data. Prior to giving express consent, the

company shall provide information to the consumer that:

(1) Clearly describes the company's use of the genetic

data that the company collects through the company's genetic

testing product or service.

(2) Specifies who has access to test results.

(3) Specifies how the company may share the genetic

data.

(c) Specific consent.--A company shall obtain:

(1) Separate express consent for the following services:

(i) The transfer or disclosure of the consumer's

genetic data to other than the company's vendors and

20220SB1291PN1787 - 3 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30