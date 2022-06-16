Senate Bill 1290 Printer's Number 1786
PENNSYLVANIA, June 16 - PRINTER'S NO. 1786
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1290
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, KEARNEY, BARTOLOTTA, SCHWANK, MENSCH,
CAPPELLETTI, VOGEL AND COSTA, JUNE 16, 2022
REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, JUNE 16, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 5, 1936 (2nd Sp.Sess., 1937
P.L.2897, No.1), entitled "An act establishing a system of
unemployment compensation to be administered by the
Department of Labor and Industry and its existing and newly
created agencies with personnel (with certain exceptions)
selected on a civil service basis; requiring employers to
keep records and make reports, and certain employers to pay
contributions based on payrolls to provide moneys for the
payment of compensation to certain unemployed persons;
providing procedure and administrative details for the
determination, payment and collection of such contributions
and the payment of such compensation; providing for
cooperation with the Federal Government and its agencies;
creating certain special funds in the custody of the State
Treasurer; and prescribing penalties," in contributions by
employers and employees, further providing for contributions
by employees.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 301.4(e) of the act of December 5, 1936
(2nd Sp.Sess., 1937 P.L.2897, No.1), known as the Unemployment
Compensation Law, is amended by adding a paragraph to read:
Section 301.4. Contributions by Employes.--* * *
(e) Contributions paid under this section shall be allocated
by the department among the Unemployment Compensation Fund, the
