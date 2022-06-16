Senate Bill 1292 Printer's Number 1788

PENNSYLVANIA, June 16 - PRINTER'S NO. 1788

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1292

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, PITTMAN, BARTOLOTTA, HUTCHINSON,

STEFANO, LAUGHLIN AND MENSCH, JUNE 16, 2022

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JUNE 16, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled

"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,

special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,

primary and election expenses and election contests; creating

and defining membership of county boards of elections;

imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,

courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;

imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,

revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and

repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to

elections," in county boards of elections, further providing

for county boards of elections and membership.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 301 of the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333,

No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, is amended to

read:

Section 301. County Boards of Elections; Membership.--

(a) There shall be a county board of elections in and for

each county of this Commonwealth, which shall have jurisdiction

over the conduct of primaries and elections in such county, in

accordance with the provisions of this act.

(b) In each county of the Commonwealth, the county board of

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23