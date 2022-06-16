Senate Bill 1292 Printer's Number 1788
PENNSYLVANIA, June 16 - PRINTER'S NO. 1788
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1292
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, PITTMAN, BARTOLOTTA, HUTCHINSON,
STEFANO, LAUGHLIN AND MENSCH, JUNE 16, 2022
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JUNE 16, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled
"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,
special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,
primary and election expenses and election contests; creating
and defining membership of county boards of elections;
imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,
courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;
imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,
revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and
repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to
elections," in county boards of elections, further providing
for county boards of elections and membership.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 301 of the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333,
No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, is amended to
read:
Section 301. County Boards of Elections; Membership.--
(a) There shall be a county board of elections in and for
each county of this Commonwealth, which shall have jurisdiction
over the conduct of primaries and elections in such county, in
accordance with the provisions of this act.
(b) In each county of the Commonwealth, the county board of
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23