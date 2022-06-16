Submit Release
Familiarization with the project of repair, reconstruction and asphalting of the central roads of Jayhun district

TAJIKISTAN, June 16 - As part of his working trip to Jaihun district, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, got familiar with the project for the repair, reconstruction and asphalting of the central roads of the district.

The President of the country was informed that more than 4 km of the central roads of Jaihun district will be completely asphalted within the framework of the project. Currently, in the center of the district, work is underway to repair and asphalt roads using industry-specific equipment. To date, more than one kilometer of roads has been asphalted, and the workers treat their work with great responsibility.

The central roads of Jaihun district of the Khatlon Province are in need of repair and do not meet modern requirements. With this in mind, in the name of a worthy meeting of the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan, the customer - the Directorate for the Construction of Government Buildings of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan will carry out repairs and lay roads in the center of Jaihun district.

The initiative will completely repair local roads and ensure the well-being and security of the administrative center of the district. Works on repair, reconstruction and asphalting of the central roads are carried out by "Oriensoz" Limited Liability Company. During the reconstruction of roads, dozens of local residents were provided with jobs and decent wages.

In the course of familiarization with the project for the repair, reconstruction and asphalting of the central roads of Jayhun district, the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, gave specific instructions to the responsible persons of the sphere to carry out work at a high quality level and stated that road work should be carried out in accordance with applicable standards.

If roads are built, repaired and paved with high quality, they will be used for many years.

Familiarization with the project of repair, reconstruction and asphalting of the central roads of Jayhun district

